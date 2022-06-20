Abney charged after allegedly assaulting couple at river access

An area man faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting an interracial couple while using racial slurs at the Mounts Road river access area late last month.

Patrick Brian Abney Jr., 34, of Leadwood, was charged on Thursday in Washington County with two counts of first-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement, a Black male and his white female wife were camping on Mounts Road at the low-water bridge area on May 29.

While the married couple was camping at the bridge, the report states Abney and a group of his friends went to the low-water bridge to consume alcoholic beverages.

Sometime while everyone was at the bridge, Abney reportedly offered the couple an alcoholic beverage, to which they declined. After they turned down the offer, the report states Abney, with his friends, approached the couple and started to assault them physically. As they were allegedly assaulting the pair, Abney was reportedly calling the Black man a "n-----", and the woman a "n----- lover."

The report states the alleged male victim received multiple lacerations to his legs, chest, arms, and face. The man's eyes were reportedly both bruised and red, and the skin surrounding his eye was black. The man told police that during the assault, he was choked and lost consciousness.

The man further recalled that he was punched in the face five times, kicked in the face 30-50 times, and the rest of his body was punched and kicked approximately 10 times, according to the report. He told police that while he was being kicked and punched, Abney and his friends called him a "n-----" close to 20 times, even stating that they were going to kill him.

The alleged female victim received multiple lacerations to her legs, knees, feet, and face, according to filings. Both of the woman's eyes were reportedly black, and her lips were bruised. The report states that on the sides of the woman's face, there were lacerations appearing to be caused by scratches.

The woman reportedly told police that when she was being assaulted, she was called a "n----- lover" because she's white and married to a Black man.

When police questioned Abney about the incident, he reportedly said he was never at the Mounts Road area the day that the assault allegedly took place. The report states five witnesses put Abney in the area the day that the assault reportedly happened.

Later in the investigation, another police interview was conducted with Abney, and he allegedly admitted to being at Mounts and assaulting the man.

Abney was booked at the Washington County Jail on Thursday, and a $60,000 bond has been set in the case.

If released on bond, the prosecutor's office requested that Abney be required to comply with GPS monitoring and be placed on house arrest except for approved work locations if employed. The man is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victims in the case and is ordered to remain at least 1,000 feet away from their residence.

The other alleged assailants were not identified in the probable cause statement, and no other charges relating to this case have been filed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0