A rural Bonne Terre man and former police officer who had been charged with statutory sodomy and possession of child pornography resulting from an Oregon investigation has had additional charges filed against him.
On Friday, Assistant Prosecutor Benjamin Campbell filed additional charges of 12 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor against Andrew Hotchkiss. Campbell said more charges could be filed.
According to a probable cause statement by St. Francois County Det. Ken Wakefield, in May of 2019 he was contacted by Oregon State Police in reference to child pornography.
Since the investigation, Oregon State Police sent 12 videos of child pornography that depict Hotchkiss performing sexual acts on a child. According to the court document, the child in the videos was under the age of 8 and the acts occurred in St. Francois County.
Hotchkiss had initially been charged with two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree and felony possession of child pornography. His bond for those offenses was set at $200,000 cash only. If he bonds out, he is ordered to have a GPS monitor and have no contact with the victim.
Roseann Nickles, 28, of rural Bonne Terre, has been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child. Her bond is set at $25,000 and she is to have a GPS monitor and no contact with the victim.
According to the initial probable cause statement by Wakefield, Oregon police found photographs showing child pornography that had been taken with a cellular phone.
Wakefield’s report stated that the images contain metadata, which can be used to determine where the photographs were taken using global positioning coordinates (GPS). The coordinates revealed that the photos had been taken at a Quiet Lane address north of Bonne Terre.
A deputy in the sheriff’s department who was familiar with Hotchkiss because Hotchkiss had previously been a Leadwood police officer, viewed the photographs of a male and was able to identify the man depicted in the photographs as Hotchkiss.
On May 17 a warrant was issued for the Quiet Lane residence. Investigators were able to determine that 12 separate photographs showing child pornography were taken in a bedroom of the residence.
The report states the photographs contain images of Hotchkiss performing sexual acts on a child less than 12 years of age. Nickles was seen in one of the photos lying in bed next to the child while Hotchkiss performed sex acts on the child.
Both Hotchkiss and Nickles were taken into custody then and are still being held at the St. Francois County Jail. Hotchkiss’ bond for the new charges is also $200,000 cash only, making it a $400,000 cash only bond.
Hotchkiss has a bond reduction hearing set for June 25 in front of Associate Circuit Judge Joseph Goff Jr.
