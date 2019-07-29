Additional charges filed on robbery suspect

A man charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia had additional charges filed against him on Wednesday.
Marcus Wharton, 18, of Farmington, has been charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and felony tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution. Wharton remains detained at the St. Francois County Jail on a total bond of $115,000.
According to a probable cause statement from Officer Jeff Kostedt, on June 18, he and Officer Daniel Monrotus were responding to a report of a suspect attempting to gain access to a residence in the 600 block of Cayce Street.
The report states that when officers approached the suspect, Wharton began to yell and cuss at them. Officer Kostedt noted that Wharton had a glass pipe in his hand and that when he approached him and asked him to hand it over, Wharton threw the pipe at his head.
According to the report, when Officer Kostedt went to restrain Wharton, he refused to give up his hands. Wharton was then taken to the ground and kept his hands under his body. Kostedt was eventually able to get his hand under Wharton’s body and grab his wrist, allowing the officers to take Wharton into custody.
After Wharton was restrained, he began threatening Kostedt for testifying in a 2018 case against Wharton for delivery of a controlled substance. According to the officer, Wharton said “me and my boys are going to get you.” Kostedt said that based on statements made by Wharton, he believed he was trying to intimidate him from further testimony on the 2018 case.
Wharton was jailed and charged for a report of a robbery that occurred at Walmart Supercenter in Farmington on July 15. According to a Farmington Police Department probable cause statement, officers were dispatched to the store on Monday after it was reported a man had brandished a weapon and left the store with three bags of merchandise.
Wharton received a suspended imposition of sentence and a five year probation for convictions of burglary in the second degree and stealing a firearm.
