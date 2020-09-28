Aldridge charged with stealing firearm following release from jail

An area woman has been charged this week after allegedly stealing from a man who bailed her out of jail and let her stay in his home.
Megan Aldridge, 31, of Farmington, was charged in St. Francois County on Monday with felony stealing of a firearm.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Aldridge was allowed to stay in the home of a man who had bonded her out of the St. Francois County Jail on Friday.
The report states that the man left the home briefly, leaving Aldridge there alone in the house.
When the man returned, the report states that Aldridge was gone, as was a firearm, described as a Bond Arms Rough and Ready Colt .45 cal.
The man told police that no one else had been in the home and that the firearm was there when he left.
Aldridge did not return to the man's home and was later located at a residence in Park Hills, according to the statement.
She reportedly admitted to seeing the man's firearm but denied taking the gun. However, the report states that Aldridge did admit to taking $20 from the man.
The firearm was not located by authorities.
Aldridge was booked at the St. Francois County Jail Monday, and a $5,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.
If released on bond, Aldridge is prohibited from having contact with the victim in this case. She is ordered to appear at all court dates and report to bondsman on a weekly basis.
Further, Aldridge is not to possess or consume any controlled substances without a valid prescription and prohibited from possessing any firearms.
Court records show that Aldridge has multiple criminal convictions and pending charges.
The woman has been convicted in the past of forgery, second-degree domestic assault, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, trespassing, and driving while revoked.
Aldridge has numerous charges pending in Park Hills, Desloge, and Bonne Terre for which she has failed to appear in court.
The unrelated pending charges that Aldridge faces include resisting arrest; five counts of disorderly conduct; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia; trespassing; impeding traffic; and property damage.
Additionally, Aldridge has two pending charges in Jefferson County for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in jail, according to court documents.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
