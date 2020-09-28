Aldridge charged with stealing firearm following release from jail

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An area woman has been charged this week after allegedly stealing from a man who bailed her out of jail and let her stay in his home.

Megan Aldridge, 31, of Farmington, was charged in St. Francois County on Monday with felony stealing of a firearm.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Aldridge was allowed to stay in the home of a man who had bonded her out of the St. Francois County Jail on Friday.

The report states that the man left the home briefly, leaving Aldridge there alone in the house.

When the man returned, the report states that Aldridge was gone, as was a firearm, described as a Bond Arms Rough and Ready Colt .45 cal.

The man told police that no one else had been in the home and that the firearm was there when he left.

Aldridge did not return to the man's home and was later located at a residence in Park Hills, according to the statement.

She reportedly admitted to seeing the man's firearm but denied taking the gun. However, the report states that Aldridge did admit to taking $20 from the man.

The firearm was not located by authorities.