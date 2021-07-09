Alleged pursuit ends in crash, charges

The visible damage to the deputy's patrol car consisted of damage to the push bumper, valued at more than $1,000. There was also damage to the parked truck, identified as a 1987 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. The truck was valued at $800.

Missey was read her Miranda Rights and asked why she ran, to which she reportedly answered, saying she had felony warrants and did not want to go to jail.

According to the report, police confirmed numerous warrants for Missey's arrest, which included a warrant for drug possession with no bond, three warrants for failing to appear in court, and one warrant for larceny stealing.

Missey was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $30,000 bond was set in the case.

The charging documents indicate that Missey had a pending Crawford County drug case at the time of the alleged pursuit. The filing states she failed to appear on her court summons and did not abide by drug testing orders that were a condition of her first bond. After posting a second surety bond in April, the court documents further state that Missey has failed to appear at three consecutive court appearances, resulting in a warrant.

A review of Missey's criminal history showed previous charges for possession of a controlled substance, a municipal charge of stealing, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked or suspended in Park Hills on April 21, 2019, and driving while revoked or suspended again in Park Hills on June 7, 2019.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

