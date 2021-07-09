Alleged pursuit ends in crash, charges

A woman faces multiple charges in Washington County after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop and leading police on a high-speed pursuit, which ended with a crash.
Jennifer Renee Missey, 34, of Blackwell, was charged on Thursday with resisting a lawful stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, leaving the scene of an accident - property damage exceeding $1,000, driving while revoked, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, and failure to register a motor vehicle.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday Missey was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion on Highway 47 near Cadet traveling toward Highway 21.
A deputy noticed that the vehicle was not displaying a front license plate, so he turned his patrol unit around and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The report states that the car turned right onto Highway 21, and the deputy activated his emergency lights in order to make the stop. The vehicle reportedly accelerated and continued on Highway 21, failing to yield.
The deputy reports that the fleeing car crossed the center line multiple times and drove in the wrong lane of traffic during the pursuit.
The report states the car was clocked by the deputy's patrol mounted radar unit at speeds of 80-90 mph, in a 50-mph zone. The vehicle then turned left onto Sansoucie Road without giving a proper turn signal.
While on Sansoucie Road, the deputy reported the vehicle continued traveling at high rates of speed. The deputy kept chasing the fleeing car, which turned left onto a gravel driveway and accelerated to a high rate of speed.
The car reportedly wrecked into the passenger side door of a parked truck. The deputy swerved to avoid the car, which abruptly stopped after colliding with a motor that was in the grass next to the wreckage, according to the report.
The deputy exited his patrol unit and observed a woman, identified as Missey, exit the vehicle. He gave verbal commands for her to stop, and she reportedly refused, running from the deputy on foot. He then produced his department-issued sidearm, cleared the vehicle, and began chasing the woman.
The report states the deputy deployed his Taser, but it failed to stop her. He then tackled Missey and used his Taser to apply a drive stun (holding it directly against the suspect's body). The woman reportedly landed on the ground and refused to comply with a request to produce her hands. She was eventually taken into custody after some resistance, according to the statement.
After the arrest, police determined that Missey's operator status was labeled as revoked with an expiration of 2018. It was discovered that the plates displayed on the car had the expiration year of 2021 but were displaying an expiration tab of 2022.
The visible damage to the deputy's patrol car consisted of damage to the push bumper, valued at more than $1,000. There was also damage to the parked truck, identified as a 1987 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. The truck was valued at $800.
Missey was read her Miranda Rights and asked why she ran, to which she reportedly answered, saying she had felony warrants and did not want to go to jail.
According to the report, police confirmed numerous warrants for Missey's arrest, which included a warrant for drug possession with no bond, three warrants for failing to appear in court, and one warrant for larceny stealing.
Missey was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $30,000 bond was set in the case.
The charging documents indicate that Missey had a pending Crawford County drug case at the time of the alleged pursuit. The filing states she failed to appear on her court summons and did not abide by drug testing orders that were a condition of her first bond. After posting a second surety bond in April, the court documents further state that Missey has failed to appear at three consecutive court appearances, resulting in a warrant.
A review of Missey's criminal history showed previous charges for possession of a controlled substance, a municipal charge of stealing, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked or suspended in Park Hills on April 21, 2019, and driving while revoked or suspended again in Park Hills on June 7, 2019.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com