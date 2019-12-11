Ameren Missouri is warning customers about scammers that are using sophisticated tactics to imitate utility companies. For the fourth consecutive year, Ameren Missouri recently partnered with Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) to recognize Utility Scam Awareness Day.
This year’s theme is: "It Happened to Me, Don’t Let it Happen to You." Utility Scam Awareness Day is part of the week-long National Scam Awareness Week, an advocacy and awareness campaign to educate customers and expose the tactics used by scammers.
Ameren Missouri and UUAS members throughout the United States and Canada work together to raise awareness of scams and educate customers so they don't become victims.
Scammers typically use phone, in-person and online tactics to target customers. Posing as electric, water or natural gas company employees, scammers threaten to disconnect or shut off service if customers fail to make an immediate payment – typically using a prepaid card or other non-traceable forms of payment. They also often mask incoming calls as coming from the utility company on caller identification systems and then give a different phone number to make a payment.
"The best way to combat scams is to know the tactics that scammers use," said Maria Gomez, security supervisor, Ameren. "Never provide or confirm personal or financial information or make a payment to anyone initiating contact with you – whether by phone, in-person or email – claiming to be a utility company representative. With the holidays being just days away, scammers will become more aggressive in their attempts to steal from unknowing victims. Today provides an opportunity for all of us to remain vigilant about utility scams."
As a reminder, Ameren Missouri will never send a notification to a customer within one hour of a service interruption or ask customers to make payments with a prepaid debit card or gift card.
“While our Utilities United Against Scams consortium has made significant progress during our four years of work to educate and protect customers, the criminals targeting our communities continuously adapt and occasionally fool even the most sophisticated customers. While it is heartbreaking to hear from individuals and businesses who have lost money to scammers, we appreciate their willingness to share their experiences so that others might not fall victim,” said Jared Lawrence, vice president of customer operations, Duke Energy, and UUAS founder and executive committee chair.
"Utilities United Against Scams wants to stress that anyone from a small business owner to senior citizen can fall victim to a utility impostor scam. In fact, roughly 60 percent of scams reported to our members are from business customers,” said UUAS Executive Director Monica Martinez, a former regulator, Michigan Public Service Commission. “Education is the best way to stop these fraudulent scams."
Signs of potential scam activity
• Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively tell you that your utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if a payment isn't made. Typically, the scammer will tell you that a disconnection will come within an hour.
• Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct you to purchase a prepaid card. The scammer will ask you to return a call for immediate bill payment. When you return the scammer’s call, the scammer asks you for the number on the prepaid card. This allows the scammer to gain instant access to the card’s funds.
• Fake case number and/or fake truck identification number: Scammers are known to record a voice message and use it to trick customers into thinking they've called the utility company. The scammer gives a fake case number and/or fake identification number of a company truck that is in the vicinity of the customer's home.
• Equipment or repair bogus fee: Scammers may call demanding a separate payment to replace or install a utility-related device or meter.
• Overpayment trick: When scammers call claiming that you've overpaid your utility bill and need to provide personal bank account information or a credit card number to facilitate a refund.
• Power restoration rip off: Scammers may call offering to restore power quickly or in a preferential order for immediate payment typically in the aftermath of a severe storm causing widespread power outages.
How to protect yourself
• Never give your credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or saving account numbers to anyone who calls, sends an email or comes to your home requesting this information.
• Don't trust anyone asking for immediate payment. If you suspect that someone is impersonating an Ameren employee, end the conversation and immediately call Ameren Missouri at 1.800.552.7583.
• Sign up to manage your account online at Ameren.com where you can immediately check the status of your account.
• Never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Legitimate utility companies don't specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill. Ameren customers can make payments online, by phone, electronic check, mail or at pay in person locations.
For more information, visit Ameren.com/stop-scams. Customers should also follow Ameren on social media to receive the latest updates on scams.
