Angstrom enters Alford plea to the murder of Ziegler

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When first responders and EMS arrived on the scene, it appeared an artery in the lower portion of the man's neck had been punctured. Due to massive blood loss, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial report states that a female who was at the residence, later identified as Angstrom, was taken into custody for questioning and admitted to stabbing the man several times.

According to the probable cause statement, a search of the residence revealed blood splatter in the kitchen, where Angstrom reportedly told police the stabbing took place. A blood trail led from the kitchen to the back door and then through the kitchen once more, leading toward the front door and out the residence.

Inside the residence, authorities found two hypodermic needles, a glass smoking pipe with residue, and a plastic bag containing women's blood-stained clothing.

Angstrom has previous convictions.