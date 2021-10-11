Angstrom enters Alford plea to the murder of Ziegler

A plea agreement was reached this month in a case involving a Terre Du Lac woman charged with murdering her boyfriend by stabbing him in 2019.
Kimberly Angstrom, 52, entered an Alford plea in St. Francois County on Oct. 1 to one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. In entering an Alford plea, Angstrom did not admit guilt but acknowledged that there was sufficient evidence to find her guilty if the case were to go to trial.
St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam had originally charged Angstrom with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in February 2019.
Circuit Judge Jarel Lee Poor II ordered that Angstrom remain in custody until her sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 10 in St. Francois County.
At sentencing, the woman faces a possible term of 15-30 years or life in prison on the count of second-degree murder and three years to life in prison on the count of armed criminal action.
Original reports indicate that police were dispatched to the trailer park in Terre Du Lac just after 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2019, for a possible stabbing.
According to the Terre Du Lac Police chief at the time, when the officer arrived on the scene, he observed a male lying on the porch of the residence. The man was later identified as 55-year-old Kevin Ziegler.
When first responders and EMS arrived on the scene, it appeared an artery in the lower portion of the man's neck had been punctured. Due to massive blood loss, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial report states that a female who was at the residence, later identified as Angstrom, was taken into custody for questioning and admitted to stabbing the man several times.
According to the probable cause statement, a search of the residence revealed blood splatter in the kitchen, where Angstrom reportedly told police the stabbing took place. A blood trail led from the kitchen to the back door and then through the kitchen once more, leading toward the front door and out the residence.
Inside the residence, authorities found two hypodermic needles, a glass smoking pipe with residue, and a plastic bag containing women's blood-stained clothing.
Angstrom has previous convictions.
According to court records from 2008, Angstrom, then 39, was involved in a prior stabbing incident. Court records say that she had been drinking when she got upset with her boyfriend. She reportedly elbowed and punched him and then grabbed a knife and tore up his coat. Her family members tried to get her to put down the knife. When one person tried to call the police, Angstrom stabbed at the person and then ripped the phone from the wall. She then left the house and broke her boyfriend's windshield.
She was then charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a vehicle.
Angstrom was given a suspended execution of sentence and, in 2014, was sentenced to seven years in prison for violating her probation.
