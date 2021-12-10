Angstrom sentenced to life for the 2019 murder of Ziegler

An area woman was sentenced this week in St. Francois County for the 2019 murder of a Terre Du Lac man.

Kimberly Angstrom, 52, of Terre Du Lac, appeared before Circuit Judge Jerel Lee Poor II on Friday to be sentenced for the murder of her boyfriend, 55-year-old Kevin Ziegler. The woman was represented by her counsel, Attorney Sarah Jackson. Assistant St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Hirth represented the state at the hearing.

Angstrom entered an Alford plea on Oct. 1 to one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. In entering an Alford plea, Angstrom did not admit guilt but acknowledged that there was sufficient evidence to find her guilty if the case were to go to trial.

Angstrom faced possible terms of 10-30 years or life in prison at Friday's hearing as part of the plea agreement terms.

The prosecution asked the court to sentence Angstrom to life in prison for the count of second-degree murder and 15 years imprisonment for the armed criminal action charge. Hirth read a victim's statement from Ziegler's sister, who was quarantined with COVID-19 and observed the hearing via a video call.

The defense requested that Angstrom receive a sentence of 10 years or the count of second-degree murder and three years for the armed criminal action charge to run concurrently for a total of 10 years in prison.

The court heard statements from Angstrom's brother, sister, daughters, and grandson pleading leniency, citing abuses in Angstrom's relationship with Ziegler. The court also heard from Angstrom, who prayed and stated that she wished she could change what happened. The woman was crying during her statement as she apologized to the family and asked for their forgiveness.

Ziegler's sister later told Angstrom that she did forgive her but asked that the court remember their late father when determining the sentence, noting that he had to watch all of his sons die before him.

Ultimately, Judge Poor went with the state's recommendation, handing down a sentence of life in prison for second-degree murder and 15 years confinement on the count of armed criminal action. The judge ordered the sentences to be served concurrently for a total of life in prison.

Original reports indicate that police were dispatched to the trailer park in Terre Du Lac just after 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2019, for a possible stabbing.

According to the Terre Du Lac Police chief at the time, when the officer arrived on the scene, he observed a male lying on the porch of a neighbor's residence. The man was later identified as Ziegler.

When first responders and EMS arrived on the scene, it appeared an artery in the lower portion of the man's neck had been punctured. Due to massive blood loss, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial report states that a female at the residence, later identified as Angstrom, was taken into custody for questioning and admitted to stabbing the man several times.

According to the probable cause statement, a search of the residence revealed blood splatter in the kitchen, where Angstrom reportedly told police the stabbing took place. A blood trail led from the kitchen to the back door and then through the kitchen once more, leading toward the front door and out the residence.

Inside the residence, authorities found two hypodermic needles, a glass smoking pipe with residue, and a plastic bag containing women's blood-stained clothing.

Angstrom has previous convictions.

According to court records from 2008, Angstrom, then 39, was involved in a prior stabbing incident. Court records say that she had been drinking when she got upset with her boyfriend. She reportedly elbowed and punched him and then grabbed a knife and tore up his coat. Her family members tried to get her to put down the knife. When one person tried to call the police, Angstrom stabbed at the person and then ripped the phone from the wall. She then left the house and broke her boyfriend's windshield.

She was then charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a vehicle.

Angstrom was given a suspended execution of sentence and, in 2014, was sentenced to seven years in prison for violating her probation.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

