Animal abuse charge dismissed in 'Trooper' case

A felony animal abuse case against an area man has been dismissed in Madison County.
Jason Hampton, 56, of Farmington, had been charged in 2018 with a class E felony of animal abuse after allegedly injuring a dog and leaving the dog for dead on a rural road.
The alleged crime took place in St. Francois County. However, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam requested recusal from the case and that a special prosecutor be assigned.
“During the time our office was handling the case, allegations were raised that we would not be fair in prosecuting the defendant because he was an employee of St. Francois County,” explained Gilliam. “This potential appearance of favoritism, coupled with the fact that one of our own employees worked directly with the shelter and organization involved in the rescue of Trooper, prompted our office to file a conflict in this case.
“A judge removed our office from the case and appointed a special prosecutor, without any conflicts of interest, to handle the case,” Gilliam said. “After that point, our office exercised no control at all over the case.”
The case was transferred to Madison County in September, but the charge against Hampton was dismissed Tuesday.
As of press time, Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Robbins could not be reached for comment regarding the dismissal of the charge.
According to court documents, Hampton was accused of intentionally causing injury to an animal by shooting a woman’s dog named Trooper, in the back and paralyzing it sometime between Jan. 29, 2018, and Feb. 19, 2018. The report stated that Hampton then hit Trooper over the head with a hammer in an attempt to kill him, but he did not succeed in his actions.
Hampton then reportedly placed Trooper in a sack and dumped him on the side of Possum Hollow Road.
Further stated in court documents is that Hampton told a deputy with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department that he had intended to injure Trooper by shooting him in the leg instead of the back.
Hampton was held on a $10,000 bond in the St. Francois County Jail but bonded out shortly after being booked.
Trooper was rescued and eventually made a recovery, though it took several months.
Missouri K9 Friends President Mandy Ryan said she was first contacted about Trooper when Katrina Campbell posted to Facebook pleading for help for an injured dog she found.
“We saw immediately that it was a severe medical case and since we usually take a lot of cases like that, we sprang into action,” said Ryan. “...We just take the really bad cases and provide extensive medical care.”
Ryan said a couple of their board members went to the vet clinic where Trooper was taken and when they saw him, they all thought at first glance that he had a broken back and was hit by a car.
“He was paralyzed from the waist down and he had injuries on his head,” said Ryan. “It really looked like he was hit by a car at first,” She said. “All of the flesh on one side of his back end had been burned really badly ..."
Ryan said the dog had head tremors, where his head was shaking really badly, and his pupils were dilating differently, which indicated swelling on the brain and head trauma. She said they didn’t think he would make it through the first night.
“They even brought up euthanasia the first night,” said Ryan. “We told them ‘no, he is a fighter.’ The fact that he was in that bad of shape and he was alive, we wanted to give him a chance.”
Ryan said they moved forward with tests and examinations to determine exactly what was going on. They did a full-body X-ray, which showed no broken bones.
“I immediately started thinking he wasn’t hit by a car. This was a case of animal cruelty,” said Ryan. “By the next day, his head tremors stopped and his pupils started dilating the same. We were all shocked he had even made it through the night. So he was recovering through the head trauma.”
Ryan explained they had Trooper on IV fluids and he had tested positive for a tick-related illness, so they had him on medications for that. Trooper also had to have a procedure where they removed the skin on the one side where he had the burns.
“I decided I was going to start looking into what happened to Trooper,” said Ryan. “When I went to visit him, I noticed the marks on his head where he was hit and saw the bullet wound in between his shoulder blades in his neck. We definitely knew this was inflicted on him.”
Ryan said somebody reached out to them claiming to be the owner of Trooper and they were able to verify he did belong to them through pictures. She said they relinquished Trooper over to them and asked them to spearhead the situation.
“They were not the people who did this to Trooper and since we knew where he came from, it made it easier for me to find out who did this to him,” said Ryan “I was given the name and number of Jason Hampton and they said ‘this guy knows everybody and if anybody would know, he would know what happened.’ So I contacted Jason.”
Ryan said when she talked to Hampton, he allegedly admitted to shooting Trooper and hitting him in the head with a hammer. She said she wasn’t expecting a confession immediately.
“He told me that Trooper ran loose on his property a lot and that he had shot multiple dogs in the past,” recalled Ryan. “When dogs are on his property that shouldn’t be there he shoots at them to get them off his property.”
Ryan said at one point, Trooper was over there chasing chickens and when his female dog would be in heat, Trooper would come over and bother her.
“He told me he was aiming for his foot to scare him and shot at him, but when he shot him, it landed in his shoulder blades somehow and it paralyzed him immediately,” said Ryan. “Then he told me he hit him in the head with a hammer, and once he did that, he drove his trailer to Possum Hollow Road and dumped him in a no dumping zone.”
Ryan said Hampton just put him in a ditch there and Trooper stayed in that ditch for a week lying in his waste until he was found. She explained the dog's waste is what actually caused the burning to his skin since he was in it so long.
“If it hadn’t rained, he probably would have died from dehydration,” said Ryan. “You could see where he was chewing on the trash, but he was paralyzed, so he was pretty much stuck there, alive, with a horrible head injury, starving.”
Ryan said the owners gave up Trooper because they did not have the resources and means to care for a dog in this kind of condition. Trooper had less than a 5% chance that he would ever walk again.
Trooper has since regained the ability to walk and now has a loving home.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.