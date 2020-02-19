Animal abuse charge dismissed in 'Trooper' case

“I decided I was going to start looking into what happened to Trooper,” said Ryan. “When I went to visit him, I noticed the marks on his head where he was hit and saw the bullet wound in between his shoulder blades in his neck. We definitely knew this was inflicted on him.”

Ryan said somebody reached out to them claiming to be the owner of Trooper and they were able to verify he did belong to them through pictures. She said they relinquished Trooper over to them and asked them to spearhead the situation.

“They were not the people who did this to Trooper and since we knew where he came from, it made it easier for me to find out who did this to him,” said Ryan “I was given the name and number of Jason Hampton and they said ‘this guy knows everybody and if anybody would know, he would know what happened.’ So I contacted Jason.”

Ryan said when she talked to Hampton, he allegedly admitted to shooting Trooper and hitting him in the head with a hammer. She said she wasn’t expecting a confession immediately.

“He told me that Trooper ran loose on his property a lot and that he had shot multiple dogs in the past,” recalled Ryan. “When dogs are on his property that shouldn’t be there he shoots at them to get them off his property.”