A warrant was issued last week for an Annapolis man in conjunction with charges filed by Iron County for sodomy of a child less than 12 years old. In a probable cause statement from the Annapolis Police Department, Larry P. Boyer, 68, is accused of committing heinous acts on a child about 30 to 40 years ago.

According to the statement, a victim came forward and claimed Boyer molested her in the 1980s when she was 7 to 12 years of age. The victim claims Boyer began molesting her in Washington County at the age of 7 and it wasn’t until age 11 and 12 the incidents occurred in Iron County.

Investigators say interviews with family members give credibility to the claims of the victim. Boyer is currently not in custody.