Another area man charged with possessing child porn following investigation

An Iron County man has been charged with possessing child pornography following a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigation.

Thomas D. Miller, 31, of Ironton, was charged this month in Iron County with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control's Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.

According to a probable cause statement from the MSHP, on Sept. 9, investigators contacted Miller, who agreed to speak to them outside his place of work. Based on information gathered, the investigators believed Miller had been using a Gmail account to facilitate the uploading of child pornography.

The investigators asked Miller if he would show them if he had the Gmail App on his cell phone. Police say Miller retrieved his phone and quickly swiped the phone screen, then appeared to be attempting to delete apps from the device.