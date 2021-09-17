Another area man charged with possessing child porn following investigation

An Iron County man has been charged with possessing child pornography following a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigation.
Thomas D. Miller, 31, of Ironton, was charged this month in Iron County with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest.
The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control's Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.
According to a probable cause statement from the MSHP, on Sept. 9, investigators contacted Miller, who agreed to speak to them outside his place of work. Based on information gathered, the investigators believed Miller had been using a Gmail account to facilitate the uploading of child pornography.
The investigators asked Miller if he would show them if he had the Gmail App on his cell phone. Police say Miller retrieved his phone and quickly swiped the phone screen, then appeared to be attempting to delete apps from the device.
Police informed Miller that his device was being seized, but the report states the man attempted to keep the phone from officers. He was then informed he was under arrest, and Miller reportedly continued trying to keep the device from officers.
After an investigator seized the device, Miller allegedly kept resisting by physically pushing and pulling away from the arresting officer and attempting to flee into his workplace. The man was ultimately brought under control and placed into handcuffs, the report stated.
Miller was transported to the Iron County Sheriff's Office, where he reportedly agreed to an interview with the investigators.
During the interview, the report states Miller admitted to accessing child pornography through the "Dark Web," explaining he had downloaded software to view such content.
The man reportedly said he had downloaded and saved a large amount of child pornography, storing the illicit content on his laptop, external hard drive, and cell phone. Miller allegedly said he resisted officers because there was child pornography stored in the images folder of his cell phone.
When asked, Miller allegedly admitted to possessing and viewing pornographic files depicting children as young as infants.
That same day, investigators executed a search warrant at Miller's residence on County Road 103 in Ironton.
During the search, investigators seized a laptop and external hard drive. Officers on scene previewed the external hard drive, and hundreds of files of child pornography were reportedly located. An investigator viewed five of the videos and reported that the files showed female children, their approximate ages ranging from 4-11 years old, in various sexual situations.
Miller was booked at Iron County Jail, where he remains in custody without bond. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Iron County on Monday.
The investigation by the Division of Drug and Crime Control is ongoing, according to the MSHP.
The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.
The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The Missouri Digital Forensic Center is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Social Services, and the Missouri National Guard Counterdrug Program and is coordinated by the MSHP.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com