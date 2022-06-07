Another charged in Bone Hole shooting incident earlier this year

An area teen faces felony charges related to an alleged shooting that seriously injured three juveniles at the Bone Hole Swimming Access earlier this year.

Lane August Wills, 18, of Leadwood, has been charged in St. Francois County with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and delivery of a controlled substance. The charges against Wills were filed last month, and, on Monday, he was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.

According to a probable cause statement, on Jan. 29, at 1:28 a.m., deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department responded to a "person shot" call at the Desloge Firehouse.

The report states that police interviewed the alleged juvenile victim and gathered that he and two other juveniles were shot while inside a vehicle in the area of Bone Hole Swimming Access.

Deputies responded to the Bone Hole Swimming Access and reportedly located numerous spent shell casings of both 9mm and .223 caliber. The detective division responded and processed the scene, reportedly finding a vehicle emblem for a Kia.

On Feb. 1, three juvenile suspects were detained and interviewed regarding the shooting incident. During the interviews, Wills was identified as being present at the scene and firing numerous shots from a .223 caliber AR-15 at the vehicle, according to the report.

Following the interviews, authorities detained Wills at his house in Leadwood and interviewed him about the shooting. The report states a large quantity of marijuana, paraphernalia for distributing narcotics, and a semi-automatic pistol were recovered at Wills' residence. Wills reportedly admitted to possessing the gun, marijuana, and paraphernalia. The report indicates that Wills was under the age of 18 at the time the incident is said to have occurred.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wills last month when the charges were initially filed. On Monday, the warrant was served, and Wills was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

Another Leadwood man faces charges related to the alleged shooting.

As previously reported, Nicholas Fred Buchanan, 28, was charged in February with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon (prohibited possession by a felon), and unlawful use of a weapon.

A probable cause statement filed in the case states that after the alleged incident at Bone Hole, the alleged victim was interviewed at St. Louis Children's Hospital. He identified one of the juvenile suspects he said he knew was at the scene, according to the statement.

The alleged victim reportedly identified the suspect vehicle as a small, reddish SUV. The juvenile male further reported that the suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of his vehicle while he was fleeing from the incident.

Three juvenile suspects were detained and interviewed regarding the incident. Two of the three allegedly confessed to their involvement and being present at the scene. Two of the juveniles reportedly told police that Buchanan had driven them to the location and witnessed the man shooting at and into the alleged victim's moving vehicle with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The minors also reportedly confirmed that Buchanan was driving a red Kia SUV.

The report states that investigators located an address for Buchanan where they also located a red Kia with front-end damage and a missing its manufacturer's emblem from the front of the vehicle.

Buchanan was arrested, and police executed a subsequent search warrant, reportedly recovering a Hi-Point brand 9mm pistol.

On Feb. 1, Buchanan was interviewed by a detective about the incident.

During the interview, Buchanan reportedly waived his Miranda Rights and allegedly admitted to driving three juveniles in his red/maroon Kia Sport SUV to the location of the shooting. The man reportedly told the detective that he was armed with a Hi-Point 9mm pistol which he discharged into the alleged victim's vehicle, firing 12 shots.

The report states that Buchanan said he knew, as a convicted felon, that it was illegal for him to possess a firearm.

The man was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, where he remains in custody without bond.

