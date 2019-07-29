Another Park Hills man charged with child pornography

Another Park Hills man has been charged with possession of child pornography as a result of a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation.
Tony Hastings, 63, of Park Hills, has been charged with Felony B possession of child pornography.
Hastings is being held on a $30,000 bond and if he posts bond, Hastings must abide by the following special conditions: not to access the internet, must have GPS monitoring installed, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, and is not permitted to be on the property of any school, daycare, public park, playground, or public pool.
According to a highway patrol probable cause statement, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information from Microsoft that a specific IP address had accessed child pornography on five separate occasions.
Public information records revealed that the IP address was registered to AT&T and after obtaining an investigative subpoena, it was revealed that the IP address was registered to Hastings’ Mill Street address.
The report states that on April 9, a warrant was served at Hastings’ home, where he admitted he lived alone and was the only person to access the internet or the computer at the location. During the search, 146 obscene images were located that show a female who appears to be under the age of 18 in various stages of undress.
The following files were specifically noted in the application for warrant: one file that shows a female between the ages of 14-16 in the nude in the backseat of a vehicle, another file shows a different female between ages 14-16 lying in bed in her undergarments – her genitalia being the focus of the photos, a third file shows a nude female between ages 14 and 16 sitting on a couch - her genitalia also being the focus of the photographs, and a final file shows a nude female between ages 12 and 14 on a beach – her genitalia is also the focus of these photos.
Hastings was found to have four computers in his home and all four contained child pornography. In addition, the report notes that Hastings admitted to investigators that he finds 12-year-old females attractive. The report also notes that Hastings lives within 10,000 feet of the Central West Elementary campus that schools children from grades 3-5.
