Another pursuit leads to charges in SFC

Documents state that Hinkle turned onto Route AA, continuing at speeds of 70 mph, then turned onto Thomas Road and eventually stopped the van near Asymmetric Solutions.

The deputy reports giving Hinkle commands to exit the vehicle with his hands up; however, when the deputy opened the driver’s side door, Hinkle raised only his left hand and refused to show his right. The deputy then deployed his department-issued Taser and was able to handcuff Hinkle.

According to the statement, a registration check showed the license plates on the van belonged to a Chevrolet passenger vehicle and were not registered to the registered owner of the van that Hinkle was driving.

Hinkle was booked into the St. Francois County Jail, and a $20,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.

The court ordered that Hinkle must be screened for pre-trial release/supervision before he can bond out of jail. If released on bond, the court also ordered that Hinkle must be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

Court records indicate that Hinkle has an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Franklin County Court on June 3 for a drug paraphernalia possession charge. Court documents also state that Hinkle has a no-bond warrant out of Colorado for a charge of sexual assault.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

