Another pursuit leads to charges in SFC

An area man is facing multiple charges after a lengthy police pursuit that began on U.S. 67 north of Desloge and ended on Thomas Road south of Farmington last week.
Alexander Hinkle, 26, of rural Fredericktown, has been charged in St. Francois County with resisting a lawful stop by fleeing, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, along with other traffic violations.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Hinkle was driving a Dodge Caravan southbound on U.S. 67 Friday when a deputy in the area observed the man fail to use a turn signal while changing lanes on the highway. The license plate on the van was also bent and obscured half of the plate.
The deputy reports that when he activated his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, Hinkle accelerated to speeds of 95-100 mph, and a pursuit began.
The report states that officers with the Desloge Police Department set up a spike strip, and Hinkle drove on the road’s shoulder to avoid the strip. The man then reportedly continued his efforts to avoid capture, driving at speeds of 90-100 mph.
As the pursuit reached the Farmington exits on U.S. 67, the van hit speeds of 105 mph and continued heading south. Hinkle then turned onto Route H and nearly struck another vehicle, according to the report.
Documents state that Hinkle turned onto Route AA, continuing at speeds of 70 mph, then turned onto Thomas Road and eventually stopped the van near Asymmetric Solutions.
The deputy reports giving Hinkle commands to exit the vehicle with his hands up; however, when the deputy opened the driver’s side door, Hinkle raised only his left hand and refused to show his right. The deputy then deployed his department-issued Taser and was able to handcuff Hinkle.
According to the statement, a registration check showed the license plates on the van belonged to a Chevrolet passenger vehicle and were not registered to the registered owner of the van that Hinkle was driving.
Hinkle was booked into the St. Francois County Jail, and a $20,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.
The court ordered that Hinkle must be screened for pre-trial release/supervision before he can bond out of jail. If released on bond, the court also ordered that Hinkle must be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.
Court records indicate that Hinkle has an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Franklin County Court on June 3 for a drug paraphernalia possession charge. Court documents also state that Hinkle has a no-bond warrant out of Colorado for a charge of sexual assault.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
