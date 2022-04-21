Area man accused of taking money from Dexter bank customer

A Bonne Terre man faces felony charges in southeast Missouri after allegedly planning to rob a bank in Dexter and stealing cash from one of the bank's customers this month.

Mitchell Lee Johnson, 33, has been charged in Stoddard County with stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution and felony stealing ($750 or more).

According to a probable cause statement from the Dexter Police Department, at 10:42 a.m. on April 8, officers responded to a Regions Bank location, at 1028 W. Business US 60, regarding a robbery.

It was first reported that a man had grabbed money from a female customer's hand inside the bank and then fled the property on foot.

The suspect, identified as Johnson, was apprehended by Dexter officers on the southwest corner of Discount Cigarettes & Beer, according to the report.

Officers reportedly found Johnson in possession of a white Regions Bank envelope with a bundle of US currency and a handwritten note.

According to police, the note said, "This is a robbery. Hand over $8,000, and no one gets hurt. No dye packs. I don't want to hurt you. But I will if have to. All I want is the money. Don't alert any of your co-workers."

After Johnson was read his Miranda Rights, the report states he admitted he intended to use the note he had written to commit a robbery at Regions Bank. The man reportedly said he saw a woman inside the bank holding money and decided it was easier to take the money from her.

Johnson was placed in custody and transported to the Dexter Police Department for further questioning.

The woman reportedly told police that she had been inside the bank making a withdrawal. She said after the clerk gave her the money, a man standing behind her forcefully grabbed the cash from her hand and then fled the property on foot. The woman's husband was inside the bank and, after witnessing the incident, attempted to follow the suspect as he ran from the property.

Detectives interviewed Johnson at the Dexter Police Department. The report states that during the interview, the man said he had been at the Southeast Health Center's behavioral health floor since March 31 because of mental health issues. Johnson reportedly said he was discharged from the hospital on April 8 and walked to Regions Bank. He added that before he was released, he wrote the note inside his hospital room.

Johnson reportedly said his intention was to commit a robbery; however, he had no plans of hurting anyone. The report states the man further explained that after the robbery, he had planned on using the money to get to California to avoid his former gang members. Johnson reportedly said that since leaving a prison gang, he was being followed and felt they were going to kill him. The man told police that he had been incarcerated before for a bank robbery in Illinois and also admitted he had assaulted an officer.

Johnson was booked at the Stoddard County Jail, and a $1 million cash-only bond was set in the case. The man was arraigned last week and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A search of Johnson's criminal history showed he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of resisting/interfering with arrest in Clayton. The man has previously pleaded guilty in at least three felony assault cases in separate counties and one case of bank robbery in Randolph County, Illinois.

