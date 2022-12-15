Area man charged after allegedly taking items from convenience store, exhibiting weapon to store clerk

An area man faces felony charges after allegedly leaving a convenience store without paying for items and exhibiting a weapon to a store clerk who attempted to confront him.

Dustin Garrett Firebaugh, 36, of Fredericktown, has been charged in Madison County with second-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting).

According to a probable cause statement from the Fredericktown Police Department, on Dec. 8, an officer received a call from dispatch about a man stealing items and pulling a knife on the cashier at C-Barn.

When the officer arrived at the store, the report states he spoke with the cashier, who said a male who looked to be in his 30s, wearing a black hoodie, black sock cap, eyeglasses, and had a black beard, asked for a carton of cigarettes and two cans of chewing tobacco. The cashier reportedly said that the man grabbed the items during the transaction and pretended to swipe a card before leaving the store without paying.

The cashier told police he tried to exit the store after the man; however, the man allegedly pointed a knife at the cashier and told him to stop following him, according to the report.

The officer later viewed the store's security footage and reportedly saw a man arrive at the property, parking on the east side of the building in an off-red, almost orange Chevy Cruze with a license plate visible. The man, later identified as Firebaugh, exited the vehicle, leaving his driver's side door fully open. The video reportedly showed Firebaugh entering the store and appearing to ask the store clerk for items. During his interaction with the clerk, the man can reportedly be seen putting a can of Skoal chewing tobacco in his right front pants pocket and grabbing a carton of cigarettes from the clerk.

The report states Firebaugh was then seen swiping a card before exiting the store. The video further showed the clerk leaving the store after the man. The man is then seen on video pointing an object at the clerk while words are exchanged, before returning to his car, exiting the parking lot, and heading south onto South Wood Avenue, according to police.

Police ran the license plates, which returned to Firebaugh and revealed an address on Albert Street in Fredericktown. Multiple officers went to the Albert Street address on file, where Firebaugh's car was reportedly seen in the driveway.

When approaching the house, officers reported seeing Firebaugh through the window near his front door. An officer noted in the report that the man was attempting to get further into the home and out of view when police arrived.

Eventually, Firebaugh was taken into custody and booked at the Madison County Jail. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety with no 10% bond payment allowed.

The man was arraigned in court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and applied for a public defender.