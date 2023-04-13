An area man faced multiple charges last week in St. Francois County following a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigation into child pornography possession and promotion.

David Russell Darr, 33, of Farmington, has been charged with two counts of first-degree promoting child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a probable cause statement from the MSHP, on Nov. 23, patrol investigators were provided information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that Darr had files of suspected child pornography in his Google account.

Google reported that Darr's name was on the account, along with his date of birth, according to authorities.

The report states that a Cole County search warrant was served to Google to obtain the subscriber information and content of the account identified by an email address. While reviewing the information Google provided, an investigator reportedly saw that the account was registered to Darr with an address on Highway 32 in Farmington. The Google Photos folder allegedly contained five videos of child pornography, according to police.

Through the investigation, it was reportedly learned that Darr is a registered sex offender in Missouri.

The report states Darr updated his registry at the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department on Oct. 4, 2022, and listed the same address as Google had on file — the residence on Highway 32 in Farmington. The report notes that Darr is required to update his sex offender registry within three days of any changes.

The report states Darr did not update his registry to show he was a student and attended truck driver training at Mineral Area College, that he possesses a Missouri commercial driver's license, that he is currently employed at a produce business in Park Hills, or that he uses two email addresses through Google and Yahoo.

Last week, on March 30, MSHP investigators reportedly executed a St. Francois County search warrant at Darr's residence in Farmington.

During an interview with the investigators, Darr allegedly confirmed he used the Yahoo and Google email addresses, and the Google account reported by NCMEC was his. The report states the man admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography online at his residence in St. Francois County.

The report states that when shown the images of child pornography uploaded to his Google account, Darr allegedly admitted to previously viewing them. Inside a backpack in his room, investigators reportedly found a cell phone. A search of the phone allegedly revealed over a hundred videos of pornography, according to investigators.

Darr was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, where he remains in custody without bond. If a bond is set and he is released, the man must comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. The man is also prohibited from having contact with children under the age of 18.

Darr made an initial court appearance on Monday, where he waived arraignment, pleading not guilty to the charges. A confined docket hearing in the case against Darr is scheduled for Tuesday.

The charging documents filed in the case note that Darr is on supervised release with the US Probation Department and was living at a residential treatment facility before his arrest.

Court records show Darr was previously convicted in federal court for the production of child pornography involving a person under 14 years of age.

The probable cause statement indicates Darr has prior arrests for crimes involving children, including statutory sodomy, use of a child in a sexual performance, sexual misconduct involving a child, and possession of child pornography.