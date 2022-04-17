 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area man charged in Iowa with attempted murder

Michael Street

 Kossuth County Sheriff's Office

An area man is facing a charge of attempted murder in Iowa after an alleged shooting incident happened earlier this month.

Michael Street, 20, of Fredericktown, was charged last week in Kossuth County, Iowa, with one count of attempted murder, a Class B felony.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on April 9, at 10:25 a.m., the Algona Police Department received a report of shots fired and a vehicle leaving the area of North Park Drive in Algona at a high rate of speed.

Officers responded and located a male victim who had been shot at but not hit and identified other witnesses to the altercation. Officers determined that the two men involved in the altercation knew each other, according to authorities.

An attempt to locate the suspect was broadcasted to area law enforcement agencies, and the suspect's vehicle, a brown 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement on Interstate 35 near Williams, Iowa.

People are also reading…

Officers identified Street as the subject who allegedly fired the shots. The Fredericktown man was arrested, charged with attempted murder, and is currently in custody at the Kossuth County jail.

The press release states the Algona Police Department was assisted by the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, the Clear Lake Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

