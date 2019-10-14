A St. Francois County man has been charged after allegedly holding his neighbor captive and beating him last Sunday.
Brock Striler, 39, of rural Bonne Terre, was charged Monday with first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.
According to a probable cause statement by Deputy Jim Wilson of the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was dispatched to an address on Acorn Drive to respond to reports of an assault. When he arrived, Wilson came into contact with a man who appeared to be bleeding from the head, bruised in the face and missing teeth. The injured man told Wilson that his neighbor, Striler, had locked him in Striler’s home and began beating him.
The report further states the assault reportedly lasted about two hours before the victim was able to get away and run out of Striler's back door. Wilson made contact with Striler and observed splatters of blood on several areas of the vinyl flooring inside Striler’s home.
While being questioned by the deputy, Striler stated that he was trying to get information from his neighbor by hitting and questioning him for approximately one hour.
Striler was booked into the St. Francois County Jail on the charges and a bond of $75,000, cash or surety, was set.
According to the complaint filed in court, Striler currently has a pending case in the prosecutor's office, from August, for possibly attempting to set fire to the home of the same man he’s accused of assaulting and kidnapping in this most recent case.
A search of court documents showed that Striler has previously been incarcerated for attempt to manufacture a controlled substance. He entered a guilty plea to the charge in 2010 and was given a 10-year prison sentence.
Additionally, the complaint states that Striler has failed to appear in court multiple times in previous cases.
If convicted of the recent charges filed this week, Striler could face between 10 and 30 years, or life, in prison.
