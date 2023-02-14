An area man faces child molestation and sodomy charges after allegedly forcing sexual contact on a child less than 14 years old at a Fredericktown home late last year.

Lindell Shane Halpin, 44, of Fredericktown, has been charged in Madison County with two counts of third-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 17, staff at the Children's Advocacy Center informed authorities about a forensic interview set up with a young girl under the age of 14 who was reporting sexual abuse. The child reportedly told investigators that Halpin had inappropriately touched her and forced her to engage in sexual contact.

The report states the child recalled the incidents happening at a Fredericktown residence about a month before the interview in the living room. The juvenile said she was in the living room with Halpin and another person after others in the home had gone to sleep. She said Halpin was supposed to have gone home that night but didn't. The child said she was lying on the floor on a pallet at about 1-2 a.m. when the sexual contact occurred, according to the report.

The child reportedly told the interviewers, after the other person got up to go to their bedroom, Halpin had come down to the pallet where she was lying and began touching her thighs. She said the other person returned from the bedroom, causing Halpin to get back onto the couch "quickly." The child recalled hearing the other person in the kitchen, so she also went into the kitchen and asked them to come back to the living room to eat some chips and sleep on the pallet with her. The girl said the other person was only in the living room for a short time before Halpin began yelling at the person to return to the bedroom.

The report states the girl indicated Halpin had gone back and forth between the couch and pallet where she was sleeping several times during the night. She reported Halpin had touched her thighs, chest, and private areas with his hand and genitalia. The child further recalled the man forcing her to perform a sex act on him.

The girl reportedly said Halpin kept trying to remove her clothing and force sexual contact on her, but she repeatedly told him "no." The girl stated that Halpin stopped and said "whatever" before returning to the couch. She told investigators that once on the sofa, she could hear the man say, "this is bull----."

A little while later, the child said, Halpin again came down to the floor where she was lying. She reportedly told him she was tired and she had begun to doze off when she could feel Halpin touching her again. The girl reportedly started crying and tried to call someone on the phone but, she said, Halpin grabbed the phone out of her hand and told her she did not need her phone. She said that when she would try to get up, Halpin would grab her and slam her back onto the ground. The girl recalled being scared and said she had a bruise on her knee from being slammed onto the ground, according to the report.

Halpin allegedly made more attempts at sexual contact with the child that night. The report states the man stopped at one point and reportedly said, "whatever, you didn't even do anything" before "throwing a $20 bill and some weed" at the child.

Halpin was booked at the Madison County Jail, and a $50,000 cash-only bond has been set in the case.

The man appeared in court Tuesday, where he was arraigned on the charges and entered a plea of not guilty on each of the four felony counts. The court denied a bond reduction in Halpin's case. The man is scheduled to appear in court again on March 2 for a counsel status hearing.

Court records show Halpin pleaded guilty in 2002 to one count of distribution/delivery/manufacture/production or attempt or possession with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance. Filings indicate the man received five years of supervised probation for the felony drug charge.