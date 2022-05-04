 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area man charged with child molestation

  • Updated
Nathan James Miller

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

An area man is charged in St. Francois County after allegedly sexually touching a child last month.

Nathan James Miller, 31, who has addresses listed in Park Hills and Farmington, was charged with one count of second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years of age.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, an officer received information that a female child reported Miller had touched her.

The report states the child had recalled Miller touching her in private areas and said she also felt the man kiss her on the side of the mouth and the cheek. When the child asked the man what he was doing, he told her he was looking for his charger, according to the statement. 

The report states that an officer spoke with the child’s mother. The woman reportedly told police that her daughter informed her of the incident two days later. 

The report states the officer asked the woman if she knew where Miller was, and she explained that a friend had picked him up. The criminal complaint filed in the case lists Miller’s current address in Farmington.

Miller was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center. A $150,000 bond was set in the case, and the man has since posted bond. While released on bond, Miller is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. He is also prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim while free on bond.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

