Area man charged with child molestation

An area man faces a Class A felony charge this week after allegations that he sexually molested a young child in 2018.

Leonard Gerald Wilson Jr., 38, of Leadwood, was charged in St. Francois County on Wednesday with one count of first-degree child molestation.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, in December of last year, the sheriff's department received a phone call from the St. Francois County Children's Division with a report of sexual contact involving a child.

The children's division reportedly informed authorities that a child had recalled being sexually abused by Wilson when she was 6 years old.

During an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center, it was revealed Wilson allegedly had sexual intercourse with the child between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. The report states the alleged molestation had occurred at Wilson's house in Lake Timberline.

After a warrant was served at Wilson's address in Leadwood on Friday, the man was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center. A $150,000 bond has been set in the case.

If released on bail, Wilson is ordered to register for pre-trial monitoring within two hours of release. The man is further ordered to have a GPS monitoring device installed prior to release and is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim or any child under the age of 18.

Wilson is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday for an initial appearance scheduled in the case.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

