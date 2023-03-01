An area man has been charged this week with sodomy and child molestation, following reports of sexual contact with a child that was alleged to have occurred last year.

Benjamin D. Lawson, 46, of Desloge, was charged on Monday in St. Francois County with one count of second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years of age, one count of first-degree statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse - person less than 12 years of age, and one count of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 years old - first offense.

According to a probable-cause statement from the Desloge Police Department, a child under the age of 12 was interviewed late last year at the Children's Advocacy Center about alleged sexual assaults.

During the interview, the report states, the child told investigators Lawson had touched her sexually in November.

Additionally, the report states the child recalled an instance in which she said Lawson exposed his genitals to her, which alarmed her. The female also reportedly told authorities that, later during that same day, Lawson allegedly sodomized her.

The alleged instances of sexual assault were said to have occurred in Desloge and Farmington.

Lawson was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Monday, and a $200,000 bond has been set in the case. If released on bail, the man is ordered to comply with GPS and pretrial monitoring.

Lawson had an initial court appearance Tuesday morning when a judge reviewed the case and made no amendment to the man's bond.

Lawson is scheduled to appear in court again on March 7 for a confined docket hearing, and a counsel status hearing is set for March 16, according to court filings.

A search of Lawson's criminal history showed previous misdemeanor convictions for passing bad checks in Madison County.