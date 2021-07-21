Area man charged with hitting motorcyclist, causing serious injuries

A man has been charged with assault this month in St. Francois County after allegedly hitting and seriously injuring a motorcyclist with his truck earlier this year.
Brett D. Largent, 45, of Park Hills, was charged last Wednesday with first-degree assault-serious physical injury or special victim, and armed criminal action.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on May 13, Largent was driving a gray 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck on Highway 8, traveling behind a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
The report states that Largent then drove into the oncoming lane of traffic, caught up to the motorcycle, and crashed into it. The collision reportedly caused the motorcycle to veer off of the highway, striking multiple objects and landing on the road verge off Highway 8, west of the rock quarry.
After the crash, the motorcyclist managed to make it back to the roadway, where a passerby saw him. A deputy also arrived on the scene. The injured motorcycle rider told the deputy that he was struck by a gray GMC truck and that he believed it was an intentional strike, according to the report.
The man was airlifted to Mercy Hospital South and then transferred to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he underwent multiple surgeries. The report listed several injuries sustained by the motorcyclist, including two broken arms, one broken leg, multiple contusions, abrasions and internal injuries.
The report did not mention any other information or allude to any possible motive for the alleged assault.
Largent was booked at the St. Francois County Jail on Wednesday, and a $150,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.
If released on bail, Largent is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. Additionally, if released, the man is ordered to observe a curfew from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m and prohibited from possessing firearms, ammunition, or dangerous weapons.
Court records show that Largent has previously been convicted of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and felony stealing. He pleaded guilty to the crimes in 1998 and was sentenced to serve three years in prison.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com