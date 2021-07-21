Area man charged with hitting motorcyclist, causing serious injuries

A man has been charged with assault this month in St. Francois County after allegedly hitting and seriously injuring a motorcyclist with his truck earlier this year.

Brett D. Largent, 45, of Park Hills, was charged last Wednesday with first-degree assault-serious physical injury or special victim, and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on May 13, Largent was driving a gray 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck on Highway 8, traveling behind a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The report states that Largent then drove into the oncoming lane of traffic, caught up to the motorcycle, and crashed into it. The collision reportedly caused the motorcycle to veer off of the highway, striking multiple objects and landing on the road verge off Highway 8, west of the rock quarry.

After the crash, the motorcyclist managed to make it back to the roadway, where a passerby saw him. A deputy also arrived on the scene. The injured motorcycle rider told the deputy that he was struck by a gray GMC truck and that he believed it was an intentional strike, according to the report.