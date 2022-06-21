Area man charged with kidnapping, burglary, domestic assault

An area man faces felony charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will in her apartment last year and reportedly assaulting her multiple times.

Brian D. Smith, 49, of Park Hills, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping - facilitating a felony - inflicting injury - terrorizing, first-degree burglary, and second-degree domestic assault.

According to a probable cause statement, last year on Sept. 12, two officers with the Desloge Police Department were dispatched to an apartment on Highley Lane in reference to an alleged assault.

The report states a woman at the address reported Smith had left the area in a tan Silverado pickup truck, and she said she had an order of protection against the man.

The officers arrived at the location and spoke with the woman. An officer noted in the report that the woman appeared disheveled and looked as if she had been crying. She reportedly had blood on her lips and red marks on her throat.

The woman reportedly told police that Smith had apparently used a key that he had copied and entered her apartment before she came home from work. She said she entered the apartment and realized the defendant was there.

At first, the report states their interaction was non-confrontational, but Smith became aggressive. The man allegedly held the woman against her will and would not let her call anyone.

The report states Smith choked the woman around her neck with his hand and with her necklace. Smith reportedly pulled the woman by her hair sufficient enough to cause knots on her head. Smith then covered her mouth and shoved a blanket into her mouth.

Smith reportedly fled the apartment after the woman got away to the neighbor’s residence and called 911. The report states the woman was taken to the hospital, where she received treatment for a head injury.

It is noted in the report that on Oct. 16, Smith was arrested and taken into custody on a separate incident. An officer advised Smith of his Miranda rights before speaking, and Smith reportedly said he was at the woman’s residence on the date of the alleged kidnapping and assault.

An arrest warrant for Smith was served on Sunday, and he was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond set in the case. The man posted bond on Monday and has since been released.

While free on bail, Smith is ordered to comply with pre-trial and GPS monitoring. He is further prohibited from possessing firearms.

A search of Smith’s criminal history shows he has been convicted in the past of two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and two counts of tampering.

An initial appearance in Smith’s newly filed case was scheduled for Tuesday in St. Francois County.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

