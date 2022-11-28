Area man charged with multiple counts of sodomy

An area man faces multiple sodomy charges in St. Francois County after two young children reported multiple sexual assaults alleged to have occurred recently.

Jimmy Dean Burcham Sr., 61, of Park Hills, has been charged with four counts of statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse (person less than 12 years of age) and one count of first-degree statutory rape (person less than 12).

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, forensic interviews with two children were conducted at the Children's Advocacy Center in Farmington Nov. 15.

During the interviews, the female children, ages 6 and 4, reportedly told investigators that Burcham had initiated multiple sexual acts on them sometime between Sept. 17 and Nov. 4.

Burcham was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

At an initial court appearance in the case held Monday afternoon in St. Francois County, Burcham waived formal arraignment on the charges and was instructed to apply for a public defender. The judge did not set a bond for the man's release and set a confined docket hearing for Tuesday.