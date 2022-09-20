Area man charged with murder after allegedly shooting nephew during altercation

An area man is charged with murder this week after allegedly shooting and killing his nephew during a heated altercation on Sunday.

William Dean Hanks, 56, of the rural Sullivan area, has been charged in Washington County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, a detective was notified of a shooting death on Pipeline Road in northern Washington County.

A detective traveled to the 10,000 block of Pipeline Road between Sullivan and Potosi, where the shooting allegedly occurred. A deputy told the detective that Hanks had reportedly shot his nephew, 38-year-old Randall J. Hanks, during an altercation. The deputy informed the detective that Hanks was in custody, and Randall's body was behind the primary residence in a small cabin.

The report states that the Pipeline Road property was being shared by Hanks, his brother, and his nephew Randall at the time of the reported shooting. Hanks and his brother live in the primary residence, a double-wide mobile home. The home had been divided in half, so neither brother had access to the other's half from the inside. Randall resided in a small cabin a short distance behind the mobile home. The report noted a vegetable garden on the east side of the mobile home with various vegetables growing. On the far eastern side of the garden, out of sight of the mobile home, are several marijuana stalks where marijuana plants had reportedly been recently cut.

The detective spoke with Hanks' brother, Randall's father, outside the residence and asked him what had happened. The man reportedly said he had been inside his home when he heard Hanks and Randall in a verbal altercation. He said he went outside and saw Randall near the garden and Hanks on a small deck at the entrance to his side of the mobile home. He reportedly told the detective that the verbal argument was very heated, with Hanks and Randall calling each other names and swearing.

Per the report, Hanks' brother said that at one point, Randall removed a pistol from the waistband of his trousers and placed it on a table next to the house. He said Randall placed a large knife on the ground near the table before walking around the deck where Hanks was and standing at the bottom of the steps.

Hanks then reportedly pulled a pistol out of his pocket and fired several rounds in Randall's direction. Hanks' brother said Randall moved around the deck and said something to the effect of "he shot me."

Randall then reportedly picked up his pistol and moved off toward his cabin. The man's father returned to his side of the mobile home and called 911, while Hanks reportedly returned to his side and shut the door.

The report states Hanks gave police consent to search his side of the mobile home. While searching, investigators reportedly found a Taurus PT-25, nine-shot, .25 cal. pistol, and the weapon's chamber and magazine contained no ammunition. A box of Browning 25 auto shells was allegedly located in Hanks' nightstand beside his bed. The box was reportedly missing nine rounds.

Police also searched the area outside the door of the home on the ground around the deck and reportedly discovered five spent .25 cal. shell casings and a large knife. The knife was on the ground, point first, near a table next to the mobile home.

Investigators went to Randall's small cabin and found the door was open. The detective reports that Randall's body was plainly visible, lying just inside on his right side. There was reportedly a small hole in his upper chest and lower abdomen, as well as a small hole on his left upper back.

Hanks was interviewed later on Sunday at the Washington County Sheriff's Office. According to the report, the man told police that while inside his home, he heard a loud verbal altercation outside. He said he exited his residence and saw Randall coming out of the garden with a large knife in his hand. Hanks said Randall was very angry, cutting down plants and shouting at him. He said that at that point, he returned inside, grabbed his handgun, and placed it in his pocket.

Hanks reported to the detective that he stepped back outside on the deck where he and Randall began shouting at each other again. He said Randall then removed a pistol from his waistband and placed it on the table next to the mobile home. Hanks said Randall moved quickly around the deck and started to climb the steps. At that moment, the man said he pointed his handgun at Randall and fired a number of shots.

Hanks reportedly recalled seeing that he had struck Randall in the chest and that Randall had returned to the table and picked up his pistol. Hanks allegedly said he then fired his handgun at Randall until he ran out of ammo, returned to his residence, locked the door, and called 911.

Hanks was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $1 million bond has been set in the case. If released on bail, the man is prohibited from having contact with any member of the alleged victim's immediate family. He is also prohibited from possessing firearms.

An initial arraignment in the case was held Monday. Hanks is to apply for a public defender and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 27 for a bond reduction hearing.

The criminal complaint filed in the case indicates that Hanks has previously pleaded guilty to distributing or manufacturing a controlled substance and an imitation controlled substance. The man also has a prior arrest for third-degree assault, according to records.