Area man charged with murder in connection with fentanyl overdose death last year

An area man has been charged with murder after authorities say he gave fentanyl to a woman, resulting in her death at his Potosi home last year. Police said the woman's death is one of three suspected overdoses near the man's home in the past two years, with the other two still under investigation.

Travis Wayne Roberts, 42, of Potosi, has been charged in Washington County with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.

A probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office states that in the early hours of April 10, 2022, the sheriff's office was dispatched to Roberts' residence for a deceased female, later identified as 32-year-old Raven Garrett. Police said it was suspected the woman died from an overdose.

Weeks later, on April 27, authorities interviewed Roberts about the woman's death. During the interview, the man reportedly said he had a capsule of fentanyl that he split, giving half of it to the woman.

The report states Roberts admitted the woman did not "normally" do fentanyl, yet he gave the potent opioid drug to her anyway.

Last week, on Thursday, Washington County investigators received the coroner's report and death certificate for Garrett, which indicated the woman died as a result of a mixed drug intoxication that included fentanyl and methamphetamine.

It was noted in the charging documents that Garrett is one of the three females who have been discovered dead from suspected overdoses near Roberts in the last two years. The other two deaths are still under investigation, according to police.

Roberts was booked at the Washington County Jail on Thursday. He is being held at the facility without bond.

Roberts appeared in court on Monday, where he entered a plea of not guilty to the charges and applied for a public defender to be appointed to represent him in the case.

Court records state that Roberts is a convicted felon in Missouri.

A search of the man's criminal history showed previous arrests for multiple offenses, including first-degree assault, second-degree burglary, stealing, domestic assault, DWI, forgery, theft, possession of a controlled substance, and at least two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.