Area man charged with police impersonation, stealing firearm

An area man faces charges this week in Washington County after allegedly presenting himself as an undercover deputy and seizing a gun from a man's residence under the guise of an investigation.

Jesse James Younce, 56, of Potosi, was charged Tuesday with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, stealing a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Younce went to a man's Potosi residence on Tuesday and presented himself as an undercover Washington County deputy.

The report states Younce then proceeded to coerce the man to let him inside the residence to seize his firearms, pending an investigation. When the man asked to see law enforcement credentials, Younce reportedly said they were in his vehicle.

Younce then obtained a black Taurus .357 magnum revolver and fled the scene once an accomplice arrived, according to the statement.

The alleged victim was reportedly unable to provide a serial number for the firearm, as it was gifted to him after his father's death.

