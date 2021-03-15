Area man charged with police impersonation, stealing firearm

An area man faces charges this week in Washington County after allegedly presenting himself as an undercover deputy and seizing a gun from a man's residence under the guise of an investigation.
Jesse James Younce, 56, of Potosi, was charged Tuesday with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, stealing a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Younce went to a man's Potosi residence on Tuesday and presented himself as an undercover Washington County deputy.
The report states Younce then proceeded to coerce the man to let him inside the residence to seize his firearms, pending an investigation. When the man asked to see law enforcement credentials, Younce reportedly said they were in his vehicle.
Younce then obtained a black Taurus .357 magnum revolver and fled the scene once an accomplice arrived, according to the statement.
The alleged victim was reportedly unable to provide a serial number for the firearm, as it was gifted to him after his father's death.
The report indicates the alleged victim later identified Younce through a Washington County Jail booking photo. A deputy noted the man was quick to identify Younce with no deviation or coercion.
When authorities asked Younce about the firearm, he reportedly refused to answer any questions or make any statements.
Younce was booked at the Washington County Jail and a $30,000 bond was set in the case.
The charging documents filed on Tuesday state that Younce is considered a prior and persistent offender.
Records show he has Department of Corrections commitments and numerous prior convictions for offenses including possession of a controlled substance, burglary, resisting arrest, stealing, passing a bad check, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The report states that Younce is currently listed with the Missouri State Board of Probation and Parole, District 29, for possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary.
The man's criminal history extends as far back as 1982. The criminal complaint indicates Younce is facing a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges filed in this case.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com