An area man is charged with promoting and possessing child pornography in St. Francois County following a recent investigation. Court records show the man has previously faced similar accusations and pleaded guilty to possessing child porn in Jefferson County.

Johnnie Lee Lewis Jr., 35, with addresses listed in Bonne Terre and De Soto, has been charged with one count of first-degree promotion of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control detailed the charges against Lewis in a press release on Friday.

Officials said the arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control's Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The highway patrol investigators were assisted by the Bonne Terre Police Department.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, on Jan. 16, troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) were conducting an online investigation for offenders sharing child pornography when a device at a specified IP address reportedly offered an illicit video file for download.

Using public records, the report states, police determined the IP address was registered to Charter Communications. The internet service provider reportedly responded to a search warrant and indicated the IP address was being used by an account for a house on Mound Street in Bonne Terre.

On Thursday, investigators executed a St. Francois County search warrant at the Bonne Terre home.

The report states Lewis was located at the residence and admitted to using online file-sharing software on his cell phone to download and view child pornography.

Police reportedly located a red cell phone on Lewis' bedside table. The report states that hundreds of images and videos of children engaged in sexual acts were located on the cellular device.

Lewis was taken into custody and taken to the St. Francois County Jail. The man's bond was set at $250,000. If released on bail, Lewis is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with anyone under the age of 18.

A criminal history search showed Lewis has faced similar charges before.

Records indicate the man pleaded guilty in October 2015 to one count of possession of child pornography in Jefferson County. He received an eight-year prison sentence and was released on parole in February 2019, according to court records.

The report filed in the case this month notes Lewis is a registered sex offender in Missouri and has prior arrests for violating his sex offender registry requirements.

"His previous conviction and current registry requirements were not a crime deterrent, and he continued to victimize children over the internet," the report alleges. "Lewis should be considered a high-risk threat to children."

The man has other past convictions for felony and misdemeanor offenses, including animal abuse and two separate cases of second-degree burglary, according to records.

"The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children," the press release reads. "The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force."