Area man charged with rape of child

An area man faces charges in St. Francois County after a child reported several alleged instances of rape.

Jesse R. Dixon, 34, of Farmington, was charged on Friday with first-degree statutory rape (person less than 14 years of age - aggravated sexual offense), statutory sodomy - (deviate sexual intercourse - person less than 12 years of age), and incest.

According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, on April 18, an officer met with a now-15-year-old girl who said Dixon, a relative, had raped her an estimated 20-30 times while living in Farmington.

The report states the girl told authorities she was 12 years old when the sexual assaults began, approximately March 1, 2019.

The officer interviewed Dixon, and he reportedly confessed to having sexual intercourse with the child in both Madison and St. Francois counties.

Dixon was booked at the St. Francois County Jail where he remains in custody without bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for May 25 in St. Francois County Court.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

