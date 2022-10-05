Area man charged with sodomy eludes police Monday

Authorities in St. Francois County are looking for an area man who led police on a pursuit outside Bonne Terre Monday before bailing from the vehicle on foot and evading capture. He had been indicted Thursday on charges of sex crimes.

Communications from emergency dispatch indicated a pursuit began Monday afternoon in northern St. Francois County. Officers reportedly pursued 35-year-old Charles Edgar King of Farmington after he failed to stop. Before the chase, a Grand Jury warrant had been issued for King's arrest when the man was indicted last week on eight counts of sexual crimes involving children.

Monday's pursuit continued onto Highway K outside Bonne Terre, according to police communications. At about 1:33 p.m., pursuing officers said King bailed from the vehicle near the intersection of Highway K and Hillsboro Road. King fled on foot, and a subsequent search ensued.

A section of Highway K was temporarily shut down to eastbound traffic as authorities set up a perimeter for the search and K-9 tracking. Search efforts in the area were eventually called off, and police are still looking for the man.

He is 6 feet tall, and weighs about 175 lbs., according to charging documents. Anyone with information regarding King's whereabouts should contact the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department at 573-756-3252.

King was initially charged on Aug. 8 with four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old; two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 - first offense, first-degree statutory rape - sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old; and statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse - person less than 12 years old.

The case was bound over to circuit court and a new warrant issued when King was indicted on the charges by a Grand Jury on Sept. 28.

The charges against King stem from reports made of alleged sexual assaults involving three young girls over a period of several years.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, a now 24-year-old woman reported that when she was 11 years old, King began to abuse her sexually.

The woman reportedly told police the abuse by King included sexual intercourse and other sex acts. She reported that he would expose himself to her and force sexual contact. The reported instances of abuse are alleged to have happened at a residence on Silver Springs Road near Lake Timberline between May 2009 and Nov. 2010.

Charging documents allege that King victimized three different children over a period of several years. Other alleged sexual abuses of children by King are said to have occurred at an address on South Long Street in Farmington between Aug. 2014 and June 2016 and again between August 2020 and February 2021.

A search of King's criminal history showed he was convicted in 2013 of possessing a controlled substance in Jefferson County. He was placed on five years of supervised probation for the crime.