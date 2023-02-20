An area man is in custody after a painful run-in with a police K-9 Monday morning. The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a reported foot pursuit in Park Hills.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department took to social media early Monday to announce the arrest of Kevin Moore of Desloge.

The department said in a Facebook post that between Saturday and Monday, the Park Hills area was targeted by a catalytic converter thief driving a UTV.

“In the early hours of [Monday], officers with the Park Hills Police Department and deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department converged on areas frequented by the thief,” the post stated. “The persistence of Law Enforcement paid off when they located the subject in the UTV and initiated a pursuit.”

Officials said Moore traveled off-road through a power line and traveled back onto Hovis Farm Road in Park Hills, where a St. Francois County K-9 was waiting.

“After a short pursuit with the UTV, the suspect fled on foot,” the department explained. “The K-9 deputy gave commands for the suspect to stop, which were ignored.”

The sheriff’s deputy reportedly released his K-9 partner, TEO, who chased the suspect.

“Upon approaching the suspect, the suspect attempted to assault TEO and resisted apprehension,” the department said. “TEO, however, would not be beat and apprehended the suspect.”

It was soon discovered the suspect, identified by police as Moore, had a $100,000 warrant through St. Francois County for felony possession of a weapon and felony possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s department said Moore was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injury and, upon release, will be transferred to the St. Francois County Detention Center.

The department also provided a few words of caution for anyone who may choose to run from the police.

“PSA…A police K-9 is trained to apprehend a suspect,” the department noted. “No police K-9 is trained to apprehend a suspect in certain areas. When a suspect fights a police K-9, the K-9 will apprehend by any means necessary, even if that means a bite to the biscuit."

“K-9 TEO was given a treat and mouthwash,” officials added.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Catalytic converters help clean a vehicle's exhaust system, and since they're made with some precious metals, they've become a target for thieves.

The cost of an average catalytic converter, as a part, ranges between $800 and $1,200, depending on the vehicle's make and model. In general, the larger the engine is, the more expensive the converter is.

According to a 2021 report by the Congressional Research Service, a stolen catalytic converter can generate $25 to $500 when scrapped but could cost an owner $3,000 to replace the part, including mechanical labor.

Last summer, seven buses were stripped of their catalytic converter in the parking lot of Southeast Missouri Transportation Service in Park Hills. Catalytic converter thieves have also hit area church vehicles.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said last summer that the best ways to prevent converters from being stolen are to have security cameras and lights near vehicles, or park inside a garage, if possible. The thieves tend to work in areas of isolated, remote locations so that the sawing used to cut off the converter cannot be heard.