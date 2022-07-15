Area saddle club treasurer charged with stealing

The treasurer of an area equestrian club is charged with felony stealing following reports alleging the woman used more than $4,000 of the club's funds for personal expenses. The treasurer told officials that the illegal transactions were a mistake as her personal debit card looks similar to the club's card.

Michelle Lynn Myers, 36, of Fredericktown, was charged this week in Madison County with one count of felony stealing ($750 or more.).

According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, on June 27, at about 7:11 p.m., a deputy was informed by dispatch that a woman had called the sheriff's office requesting to speak to a deputy about a financial issue involving the Madison County Saddle Club, located on County Road 203.

When the deputy called the woman about the reported situation, she explained that she is the president of the Madison County Saddle Club, and it had been recently brought to her attention that the treasurer for the saddle club had made several unauthorized transactions using the club's money. The club president informed the deputy that the treasurer of the club was Myers.

On June 29, the deputy went to the Madison County Saddle Club and met with the club president and her fellow saddle club officers. The president and five other club officers then filled out voluntary statements.

The club president reportedly informed the deputy that the saddle club's account is through First State Community Bank and provided him with the bank account statements from Dec. 1, 2021, through June 27.

The club president explained that Myers had a debit card to the saddle club's account, on which she is an authorized user as the club treasurer. The president said it had been brought to her attention on June 26 that the saddle club's account had significantly less money in it than it should have, according to the report.

The woman reportedly questioned Myers about the unauthorized transactions that had been made. Myers allegedly told the president that she had gotten the saddle club's debit card confused with her personal debit card, so she was using the club's card instead of her own card for personal things.

Copies of the bank statements were reviewed, and the unauthorized transactions were noted. The report states the total amount of the saddle club's money that Myers had allegedly spent over the past few months was $4,311.49.

The club president also provided authorities with a printout reportedly showing where Myers had added the saddle club's debit card onto the Black River Electric Cooperative website to pay her electric bill in the amount of $110. The president handed over to police a photocopied printout showing the card information that Myers was issued from the saddle club.

The deputy then spoke with Myers about the situation. The woman reportedly told the deputy that she had made the transactions by accident, mistakenly using the saddle club's debit card instead of her personal card because the cards looked the same.

After the charges were filed on Monday and an arrest warrant was issued, Myers reportedly turned herself in at the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and posted a $5,000 cash-only bond.