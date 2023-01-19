Area teen charged with rape

An area teen has been charged with rape this week following recent accusations made to authorities in Washington County.

Payton Andrew Reed, 18, of Cadet, was charged on Tuesday with one count of first-degree rape.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a woman reported that on Jan. 4, she was at Reed's residence in Cadet, and he raped her.

The woman reportedly told police that Reed, and two others had picked her up, and they went to Reed's home. She said when they arrived, Reed allegedly cornered her and began asking "relationship questions." The woman reported that Reed picked her up and threw her over his shoulder before taking her to the bedroom, where she said he raped her.

Per the report, the woman recalled the other two people had been in the kitchen of the home at the time of the alleged incident.

During an interview, a detective asked Reed if he knew the woman. At first, he allegedly said he did not but changed his statement, acknowledging that he knew her.

The report states Reed told the investigator that everything between him and the woman was consensual. The man reportedly asserted that the two other people in the house heard the woman say she wanted to have sex with him. Reed said he and the woman talked, and she told him she wanted to be in a relationship. He confirmed that he had picked her up and taken her to the bedroom.

Police interviewed the other two people, one of whom said the incident occurred on a different day than reported.

The other two individuals listed as witnesses in the court filings said the woman walked to the bedroom where the intercourse allegedly took place. One of the witnesses reportedly recalled hearing talk about a relationship between Reed and the woman but said the woman did not want to be in a relationship with Reed. The person told investigators that during the intercourse, they heard the woman say "stop" but thought it was "playful."

The report states authorities spoke with the other individual listed as a witness, who said he couldn't see anything from where he was in the kitchen; however, he mentioned hearing the woman say "stop" in what he thought was a "playful" manner, according to the report. The person also allegedly confirmed that the woman said she did not want to be in a relationship with Reed.

When confronted with the reported facts of the case, the report notes one of the witnesses claimed that Reed was a liar.

Additionally, authorities report that on the date of the alleged incidents, Reed called Washington County Emergency Dispatch and said, "I can not deal with this person in my house. She basically told me she's a w---- and whatnot." The report states Reed indicated he thought the two were going to have a relationship, but she told him no. He allegedly told the dispatcher his "friend in the house will make her ... leave."

Police say Reed called emergency dispatch a second time and said, "I just called. I don't need the cops anymore. We're going to deal with it."

Reed was arrested and booked at the Washington County Jail, where he remains in custody with a bond set at $50,000. If released on bail, Reed is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in this case.

Reed was arraigned on the felony charge in court on Wednesday. Court records show the man has been assigned a public defender and is due in court again on Tuesday for a bond reduction hearing.