Area woman, mother arrested in Iowa

An area woman and her mother were arrested in Iowa after allegedly fleeing authorities in Iron County on Monday. The pair reportedly took off with the woman's 2-year-old child after juvenile services attempted to take custody of the toddler due to reported abuse and neglect.

Shanomi Cheyona Harmon, 31, and Barbara Sue Harmon, 64, both of Ironton, have each been charged in Iron County with first-degree kidnapping.

According to a probable cause statement and press release from the Iron County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Child Services and Iron County Juvenile Office workers were investigating and removing Shanomi Harmon's child from her Ironton home following allegations of child abuse and prior allegations.

Other children have been removed from Harmon's custody, according to the press release. The sheriff's office noted that the court determined the woman could not provide a safe environment for her children due to the claims.

Mentioned in the report are allegations that Harmon would put electric dog collars on the children and shock them if they did not listen to her or come to her.

The report states the juvenile officers were attempting to place the 2-year-old into alternative care when Harmon grabbed the child, got into her 2012 Chevy Cruze, and fled. Deputies searched the area for the vehicle but reportedly were unable to locate it.

Due to the nature of the incident, the report states police issued an alert to be on the lookout for the car, and a phone ping was started on the woman's cell phone. The woman's mother, Barbara Harmon, was in the vehicle as well. The report states the only cell tower ping from the phone as of 8:40 p.m. was in Washington Park, Illinois. The child's mother and grandmother had reportedly shut their cell phones off after that time.

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett and Major Chase Bresnahan were reportedly notified of the situation. The sheriff gained information that Harmon had ties in Wyoming, and Bresnahan contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) to send out an Amber Alert, according to the press release. The MSHP reportedly told Bresnahan that the situation did not meet their criteria and was denied an Amber Alert.

Sheriff Burkett then contacted the U.S. Marshal Service and provided information, the release said. The sheriff's office also requested the Iron County Prosecutor's Office to issue a warrant for Harmon's arrest.

The sheriff's office said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Illinois State Police were notified and began broadcasting the information.

"License plate readers picked up Harmon crossing into Iowa," the press release explains. "Iowa State Police and Iowa County Sheriff's Department took Harmon and her mother into custody at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Monday)."

The child was located and is safe, according to officials. Shanomi and Barbara Harmon were still in custody in Iowa as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.

"Iron County Sheriff's Office would like to give a special thank you to Washington County Communication, US Marshal Service, Illinois State Police, Iowa State Police, Iowa County Sheriff's Office, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," the sheriff's office said in the release.