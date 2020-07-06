Arkansas murder suspect arrested after pursuit

A man charged with murder in Arkansas was apprehended in Ste. Genevieve County after a police pursuit on Interstate 55 last week.
Marlon Tucker, 36, of Grandview, Missouri, was taken into custody and charged in Ste. Genevieve with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting an arrest, and multiple traffic violations.
According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), on June 28, a trooper attempted to stop a gray Saturn Vue for speeding on northbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.
According to the report, the driver, identified as Tucker, failed to yield for a traffic stop, continuing on reaching 105 mph.
During the pursuit, the trooper was notified that the Saturn, identified by its Arkansas license plate, was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Blytheville, Arkansas. The car was eventually disabled by spike strips in Jefferson County and pulled to the interstate’s shoulder.
Tucker was taken into custody, and the vehicle was searched. During the search, officers located a Taurus .357 Magnum, a .380 Ruger lightweight compact pistol (LPC), and a .380 Taurus LCP. All three guns were loaded, according to the statement.
While at the jail, Tucker was served with four warrant out of Mississippi County, Arkansas. The warrants were for three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and one count of first-degree battery.
A man was arrested following a separate pursuit in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday.
According to an MSHP probable cause statement, a trooper was notified of a black Dodge Challenger with unknown Tennessee registration headed north on Interstate 55 from Cape Girardeau County. The trooper had been advised that the car was traveling at 144 mph.
The report states that the trooper was parked in the median of Interstate 55, facing south, in Ste. Genevieve County, when he observed the car headed north at 100 mph. The trooper activated emergency equipment and the car pulled onto the shoulder.
As the officer approached the driver’s side of the car, the report states that he could not see clearly inside the vehicle due to the dark tinted windows, but could see four individuals in the vehicle. He knocked on the rear driver’s side and asked them to roll the window down. The driver then reportedly accelerated quickly and fled the traffic stop.
The report states that a pursuit began, and the fleeing car reached speeds of more than 150 mph as it passed other traffic on the interstate.
At 5:02 p.m., the car was successfully hit with spike strips by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, but the driver continued traveling at high speeds until pulling off the east shoulder due to both of its right tires being destroyed. Three of the four occupants fled the scene and ran into the woods east of the interstate that lay between Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, according to the statement.
Documents state that at 6:18 p.m., a deputy located one of the subjects identified as Ryan D. Jones, 36, of Long Beach, California, standing underneath a deck at a residence on Roth Quarry Road in Ste. Genevieve County.
The deputy reported that Jones reeked of marijuana. A search of the backpack Jones was carrying revealed a package of marijuana, later weighed at 21 grams. Jones was also reportedly in possession of the key fob for the Dodge Challenger.
According to the report, after being read his Rights, Jones stated that he was driving the Dodge at the time of the pursuit.
A check of the license plate on the car showed that the plate was registered to a 1998 Ford out of Moscow, Tennessee.
Jones was booked into the Ste. Genevieve County Jail and charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, and failing to wear a seat belt.
According to court records, Jones has an active warrant out of California. The court set a $20,000 cash or surety bond for Jones’ release.
