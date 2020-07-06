Arkansas murder suspect arrested after pursuit

A man was arrested following a separate pursuit in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday.

According to an MSHP probable cause statement, a trooper was notified of a black Dodge Challenger with unknown Tennessee registration headed north on Interstate 55 from Cape Girardeau County. The trooper had been advised that the car was traveling at 144 mph.

The report states that the trooper was parked in the median of Interstate 55, facing south, in Ste. Genevieve County, when he observed the car headed north at 100 mph. The trooper activated emergency equipment and the car pulled onto the shoulder.

As the officer approached the driver’s side of the car, the report states that he could not see clearly inside the vehicle due to the dark tinted windows, but could see four individuals in the vehicle. He knocked on the rear driver’s side and asked them to roll the window down. The driver then reportedly accelerated quickly and fled the traffic stop.

The report states that a pursuit began, and the fleeing car reached speeds of more than 150 mph as it passed other traffic on the interstate.