Arrest made after body found in Park Hills Monday

An investigation is underway in Park Hills after the body of an area man was found in the back of a truck on Monday. Police said one suspect had been arrested in connection with the discovery.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said at about 8:20 a.m. Monday, Cpl. Andrew Rawson was leaving the police department to respond to a theft call. As he was walking to his patrol car, the chief said a woman sitting outside the station informed Rawson of what appeared to be a body in the back of a truck in the 100 block of Watts Street in Park Hills.

Rawson then went to the reported address on Watts Street and saw a body wrapped in a piece of rug in the back of a truck, according to the chief. He said the remains appeared to have been there for a few days. Detectives were then called to the scene.

The deceased man's identity is not yet being released. However, the man was described as a 57-year-old white male believed to have been homeless in the area.

McFarland said there were no apparent injuries or signs of trauma to the man's body. He said an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

McFarland said one person was arrested and charges are being sought for abandonment of a corpse. Police have submitted the case to the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review. The suspect's identity has not been released pending the filing of formal charges.

The chief asked that anyone with information regarding the case contact Park Hills Lt. Summer Bess at 573-431-3122 or by calling Central Dispatch at 431-3131.