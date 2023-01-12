Authorities: Additional victims step up, Sawtelles face more charges

A Park Hills couple who had been foster parents are facing many new charges as new victims have come forward with additional reports of abuse, authorities say.

According to court records, Jeffrey Todd Sawtelle, 55, of Park Hills, was indicted on 22 new charges. No bond has been set.

A St. Francois County grand jury recently indicted him on three counts of forcible rape; one count of first-degree assault; five counts of statutory sodomy; six counts of first-degree child molestation; one count second-degree child molestation; one count of third-degree child molestation; one count of sexual misconduct; one count of endangering the welfare of a child; two counts of abuse or neglect of a child; and one count of statutory rape.

The crimes reportedly happened between June 2001 and March 2022 and involved nine victims.

Jeffrey Sawtelle was already facing two counts of statutory rape involving a separate victim.

Tammi Reneigh Sawtelle, 56, of Park Hills, has been indicted on 10 charges. Her bond was set at $25,000.

The charges are three counts of endangering the welfare of a child; one count of first-degree assault; and six counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

Those crimes reportedly happened between 2010 and 2021 and involved six victims.

At least one of the alleged victims in the cases was identified as being a foster child in their care.

Tammi Sawtelle was placed on probation in 2019 after receiving a suspended imposition of sentence for third-degree domestic assault. A probation violation has been filed in the case with a hearing set for Jan. 22.

Jeff Sawtelle was placed on probation in 2018 after receiving a suspended execution of sentence for endanger the welfare of a child. His probation violation hearing is set for Jan. 27.