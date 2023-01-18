 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities believe five escaped inmates are no longer in the area, rewards issued by US Marshals Office

SFC escaped inmates

Five inmates, including three who are classified as sexual predators, escaped Tuesday evening from the St. Francois County Jail where about 160 inmates are housed.

According to a press release, “five inmates were discovered missing” from the jail at the 10 p.m. count.

The inmates are identified as Lujuan Tucker, 37; Kelly McSean, 52; Aaron Sebastian, 30; Dakota Pace, 26; and Michael Wilkins, 40.

Court documents allege at about 7 p.m. the inmates “utilized Cell D-1” where a sink was pulled from a wall. The inmates crawled through a void behind the sink, entered a closet on the roof and forced entry through the closet door to the outside.

Sources say that jail cameras that would have captured video of the escape were down due to the construction projects being done at the jail. 

Within 15 minutes of the escape, they walked to Centene Corporation on Air Park Drive in the Farmington Industrial Park nearby, where Pace stole a 2009 Toyota Scion TC in a secured lot. All five inmates fled in the vehicle.

"The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation (in the Farmington Industrial Park) within 15 minutes, entered through the secured parking lot and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags," the department shared on Facebook. "All inmates left in the stolen vehicle and were last seen on camera traveling in a southerly direction.

"All inmates discarded their orange clothing and were seen on camera wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts and white t-shirts. Tucker was wearing a black t-shirt."

North County School District placed students on a soft lockdown late Wednesday afternoon "due to a report of a sighting of one of the escaped inmates."

Authorities did not confirm any such sighting.

Chief Deputy Greg Armstrong said, "We are relatively certain they've left the area."

Tucker, Lujuan.jpg

Lujuan Tucker

DOB: 04-25-85

Ht: 5'10, Wt: 175 lbs

African American

Black hair, dreadlocks

Goatee

Tattoos:

R Arm: "how"

L Arm: "how long"

Shld: man w/gun

Back: stl arch

Address:

1016 W. Columbia

Farmington, MO 63640

Here on charges from SORTS for Assault 3rd.

SORTS charges:

- Felony Statutory Rape in the 1st Degree (originally charged with forcible rape) in St. Louis County 10-07-03.

- Victim: 12 year old female, unrelated to suspect

- While incarcerated on the above charge, Tucker received a violation for Forcible Sexual Misconduct on 07-09-07.
McSean, Kelly.jpg

Kelly McSean, also known as Larry Bemboom

DOB: 10-30-1970

Ht: 5'9, Wt: 180Ibs

Bald

Has dentures

Brown eyes

McSean identifies as a female, his birth name is Larry Bemboom.

Address:

1649 Capital View Drive

Holts Summit, MO 65043

Here on charges from SORTS for knowingly committing violence on mental health employee.

SORTS charges:

Sexual Assault First Degree and Deviate Sexual Assault First Degree in Boone County, MO

Victim: 39 years of age, female

Incarcerated at SORTS since 04/01/2009
Sebastian, Aaron.jpg

Aaron Sebastian

DOB: 05-08-92

Ht: 5'8, Wt: 150 lbs

Shoulder length brown hair, wears in pony tail at times Full beard

Wears glasses

Hazel eyes

Address:

1016 W Columbia St

Farmington, MO 63640

Here on charges from SORTS for committing violence on a mental health employee.

SORTS charges:

- Two counts of First Degree Statutory Sodomy at age of 15.

- Victims were family and friends of family, age of female victims were 8 and 9.
Wilkins, Michael.jpg

Michael Wilkins

DOB: 04-05-82

Ht: 6'1, Wt: 170 lbs

Brown hair, straight short- nearly bald Brown eyes

Tattoos:

L arm: tattoo gun and tribal form

R arm: Dragon and skull

Chest: Dice

Neck: Polo

R Leg: Cowboy face with rebel flag

Address:

3076 Carron Road

Festus, MO

SFCSD Charges:

Burglary first degree, probation violation
Dakota Pace

Dakota Pace

DOB: 03-24-96

Ht: 5'9, Wt: 150 lbs

Brown hair, straight short length Brown eyes

Goatee

Scars:

Cheek- small scar on right cheekbone

Address:

705 Locust Street Apt 2

Park Hills, MO 63601

SFCSD Charges:

Trafficking in stolen identities

Resisting, failing to yield

Stealing X2

careless and imprudent driving

Property Damage X2

Tampering with M/V X4

The public should not approach or contact these individuals. If spotted, call 911 or your local police department. You can report any information to the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-877-WANTED2 or usmarshals.gov/tips.

Sexual predators

Tucker, McSean and Sebastian were being housed in the jail after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington where they had been in custody as sexual predators. The U.S. Marshals Office has issued a $5,000 reward for each of them.

Authorties said Tucker was in custody for a third-degree assault charge. He was previously charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in St. Louis County. 

Documents further state McSean, also known as Larry Bemboom, was being held in the jail on charges of committing violence against Department of Mental Health employees, and endangering an employee through contact with bodily fluid. McSean was in SORTS for the sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman in Boone County. Information from the sheriff's department states McSean identifies as a woman but the U.S. Marshals Office identifies McSean as a male.

Sebastian was in custody for an assault charge. He was in SORTS for two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy involving females under the age of 10. 

Other inmates

The U.S. Marshal's Office has issued $2,500 rewards for Pace and Wilkins. 

Pace, whose last known address is Park Hills, has a lengthy list of pending felony charges in St. Francois County including trafficking of stolen identities, property damage, resisting arrest, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Wilkins was in jail for a charge of burglary.

All five were charged Wednesday morning with the Class E felony of escape from confinement. The charge carries a sentence of up to four years in prison. 

