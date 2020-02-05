{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting
File

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a report of a shooting Tuesday night.

Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said the victim initially reported being shot by an individual but later admitted he actually shot himself while handling a firearm. He is being treated at a hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Jacobsen said the firearm and narcotics have been recovered. The firearm had been defaced. 

An individual was arrested. The investigation is ongoing and they will be submitting the case to the prosecutor's office for review.

Tags

