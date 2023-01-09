Authorities charge area man with possessing, distributing child pornography

An area man is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography after an online cloud storage company reported suspicious upload activity to local authorities.

Jacob Ryan Sutton, 22, of Farmington, has been charged in St. Francois County with one count of possession of child pornography - first offense and one count of first-degree promoting child pornography.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), an investigator with the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that Sutton had allegedly uploaded a video of child pornography to his online Dropbox storage account. The file was reported to show a prepubescent minor engaged in lascivious exhibition.

The report states Dropbox provided Sutton’s user email and confirmed that on May 17, at 8:32 p.m., the man reportedly uploaded the illicit video, which police said depicted a female child approximately 10-12 years old.

On Thursday, MSHP investigators executed a St. Francois County search warrant at Sutton’s apartment in Farmington.

During an interview with investigators, the report states Sutton confirmed his email address and Dropbox account were the same accounts reported by Dropbox. He allegedly admitted to viewing child pornography online for approximately a year, then said he quit viewing it after Dropbox deactivated his account. The man also reportedly admitted to looking at pornography of females between the ages of 14-17 and said the youngest he had viewed was about 10 years old.

The report notes that full forensic examinations of Sutton’s electronic devices had not been completed as of Thursday.

Sutton was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, and a $50,000 bond has been set in the case. Records show he posted the bond after his arrest last week and was released. While free on bail, Sutton is ordered to comply with pre-trial monitoring. He is also prohibited from having contact with any minor child and is not allowed to be on the premises of any park, school, daycare, or playground while awaiting trial.

Sutton is scheduled to make an initial court appearance in the case on Feb. 2 in St. Francois County.