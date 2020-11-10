Authorities investigate reported burglary at IML sewer treatment plant

An investigation is underway in Iron Mountain Lake this week after an apparent break-in and burglary at the lake community's sewer treatment plant.
Iron Mountain Lake Mayor Shane French said the burglary happened Sunday night, and town officials are still working to identify all of the missing property. Authorities are looking for any information as to who may be responsible for the reported crime.
"With the ongoing investigation, we don't have a lot to go on," said French. "But I do want to say that when we find out who it is, we have full intentions of prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law.
"The time of Iron Mountain Lake allowing things to happen and just letting go of stuff is over," the mayor explained. "We're willing to prosecute this as much as we can."
Support Local Journalism
French said he knew some tools and other equipment were missing, but he was not yet sure of the missing items' total value. When he last spoke with the wastewater management superintendent, the mayor said he was still cataloging what was taken.
"It was a considerable amount. I can tell you that," French confirmed.
A post on social media pleaded for information regarding the incident stating, "...Please help to capture and convict the people who stole from you, your community! Things like this crime [are] costly to you in many ways as a property owner."
French commented on Iron Mountain Lake's social media post with a message for the alleged burglars.
"To the ones who broke into the sewer plant. We need you to understand that the building you broke into is protected by federal law. Meaning when you stole things from it you committed a federal crime," the post stated.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department at 573-756-3252.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.