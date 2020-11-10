Authorities investigate reported burglary at IML sewer treatment plant

An investigation is underway in Iron Mountain Lake this week after an apparent break-in and burglary at the lake community's sewer treatment plant.

Iron Mountain Lake Mayor Shane French said the burglary happened Sunday night, and town officials are still working to identify all of the missing property. Authorities are looking for any information as to who may be responsible for the reported crime.

"With the ongoing investigation, we don't have a lot to go on," said French. "But I do want to say that when we find out who it is, we have full intentions of prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law.

"The time of Iron Mountain Lake allowing things to happen and just letting go of stuff is over," the mayor explained. "We're willing to prosecute this as much as we can."

French said he knew some tools and other equipment were missing, but he was not yet sure of the missing items' total value. When he last spoke with the wastewater management superintendent, the mayor said he was still cataloging what was taken.

"It was a considerable amount. I can tell you that," French confirmed.