Authorities are investigating after separate incidents involving vehicles being fired upon occurred in different areas of St. Francois County.
On Wednesday night, a man reported to police that individuals whom he had never met fired at his car. The incident occurred on Highway 32 near Sweeney Auto Salvage, according to Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland.
McFarland stated that the man told police that the shots came from a white Volkswagen sedan occupied by four men. The man said the car had minor front-end damage.
St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock elaborated on the man's report of the incident explaining that the man said the suspects were pulled over on the side of the highway so he slowed down at which point they reportedly shot at his vehicle.
According to the man's report, he fled the scene but the suspects pursued him into Park Hills where they reportedly fired a second shot at the vehicle.
McFarland said that a fired round was found in the floorboard of the man's car and the bullet appeared to penetrate the car’s windshield.
Farmington Police took reports of a separate incident involving a firearm being discharged illegally.
On Nov. 27, a witness reported seeing a man fire four shots into the air from a blue Jeep Liberty on Edna Drive just after 11 a.m., according to Farmington Police.
Farmington Chief Rick Baker said the Jeep was reported to be occupied by one male and two females. He said officers investigating the scene recovered four 9 mm shell casings in the area where the witness said the shots were fired.
Other instances of unlawful gunfire have been reported in Terre Du Lac and within the last two months, two residents have said they’ve found what appeared to be single bullet holes in their vehicles, according to Terre Du Lac Police Chief Tim Cook.
The first report came in Mid-October when officers observed what appeared to be a small-caliber bullet hole in the passenger side of the bed of a resident's truck near the rear of the truck.
Cook said it appeared the bullet entered from the direction of the inside of the truck bed, on the passenger side, exiting out the same side.
The reporting party narrowed it down to a four-day period when the incident may have occurred and the chief said it should be noted that the vehicle had been driven to different locations within the four-day period.
The reporting party in the incident did not want to fill out a statement, nor did they want a report made, according to Cook.
A second Terre Du Lac report involving bullet holes was taken on Dec. 3. wherein the officer observed what appeared to be a small-caliber bullet hole in the driver’s side rear, just left of the tail lamp.
The reporting man narrowed the incident down to occurring between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. The man told officers that in that time period, his vehicle was only at two places, both located within Terre Du Lac.
The investigating officer spoke with a few residents in the area with one resident stating they hear gunshots from time to time and they just figured it was hunters or poachers, poaching deer.
“At this point, we have no reason to believe these incidents were acts of violence nor do we have reason to believe they are related,” said Cook. “These incidents are still under investigation at this time and nothing is being ruled out just yet.”
Bullock said all of the incidents appear to be isolated and are currently under investigation. The sheriff asked that anyone with pertinent information regarding any of the incidents contact the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department at 573-431-2777 or 431-3131.
