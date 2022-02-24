 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Authorities investigate truck thefts from Busenbark Flooring and Granite

  • 0
Authorities investigate truck thefts from Busenbark Flooring and Granite

The Park Hills Police Department is working with the Farmington Police Department to obtain information regarding the thefts of three trucks from Busenbark Flooring and Granite earlier this week. 

 File

An investigation is underway as local authorities search for clues as to who is responsible for the thefts of a U-Haul truck and two box trucks from Busenbark Flooring and Granite this week.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said the U-Haul and one of the box trucks were located Tuesday morning in the field across from Busenbark, located on US 67 between Park Hills and Farmington. The three vehicles were recovered, and McFarland said one of the box trucks had clothes hanging up to dry in the back as if someone was living inside.

The chief said the Busenbark box truck was later found in the yard of a Farmington residence.

McFarland said on Thursday that the investigation was ongoing, and Park Hills officers were working with officers from the Farmington Police Department in an effort to locate those involved in the thefts. The chief said any additional information would be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact the Park Hills Police Department at 573-431-3122 or Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

DOC loses on harassment claim

DOC loses on harassment claim

A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Trudeau to Ukraine: 'We are standing with you'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News