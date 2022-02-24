Authorities investigate truck thefts from Busenbark Flooring and Granite

An investigation is underway as local authorities search for clues as to who is responsible for the thefts of a U-Haul truck and two box trucks from Busenbark Flooring and Granite this week.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said the U-Haul and one of the box trucks were located Tuesday morning in the field across from Busenbark, located on US 67 between Park Hills and Farmington. The three vehicles were recovered, and McFarland said one of the box trucks had clothes hanging up to dry in the back as if someone was living inside.

The chief said the Busenbark box truck was later found in the yard of a Farmington residence.

McFarland said on Thursday that the investigation was ongoing, and Park Hills officers were working with officers from the Farmington Police Department in an effort to locate those involved in the thefts. The chief said any additional information would be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact the Park Hills Police Department at 573-431-3122 or Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.