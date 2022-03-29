Authorities investigating inmate death at ERDCC in Bonne Terre

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) that occurred early Sunday morning.

A Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) press release states that offender Ronnie Brown, 39, was pronounced dead at the prison at 3:16 a.m. on Sunday.

DOC Communications Director Karen Pojmann said she was not able to provide additional details regarding Brown's death "as the matter is under investigation by department investigators, local law enforcement, and the medical examiner."

On Sunday, the River Front Times reported that Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the news outlet Brown's death came as the result of a violent attack. Curry reportedly told RFT that the inmate was attacked in his sleep, "but no staff came until it was too late,"

RFT wrote that "[Curry] later clarified that it was the man who initiated the attack who died."

On Tuesday, Missouri Prison Reform posted on social media stating, "The man who died was actually the one who initiated the attack. The man who was sleeping was injured, life-flighted out, but was back at the facility Sunday evening and is in the medical unit. The assault began with a food tray."

Brown was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action from St. Louis City. He was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on March 19, 2003.

The DOC press release states that an autopsy will be conducted.

The death comes after several assaults were reported at ERDCC earlier this year. Officials have said that ERDCC is not adequately staffed.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.