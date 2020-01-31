10 a.m. Update: The sheriff's office announced that Courtway has been arrested.
ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement officials in Washington County are investigating an assault which reportedly occurred Thursday morning near a Kingston School building in Cadet.
According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a search is currently underway in an attempt to locate 43-year-old Shelby Eugene Courtway in connection with the assault. The man reportedly fled the scene of the incident prior to the arrival of officers. It is unknown whether or not the man is armed.
Authorities contacted the Kingston School District shortly after the report and advised them of the situation, which prompted a modified district-wide lock-down as a precautionary measure.
Courtway stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, and has red hair and green eyes. Anyone with any information regarding Courtway's whereabouts are asked to contact 911.
A check of the suspect’s criminal history showed that he has been convicted in the past of sexual offenses and was sentenced in October of 2014 to spend four years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
