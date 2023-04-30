Authorities are trying to locate an 8-day-old infant boy and his mother, Sarah Jane Diggs.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the missing 8-day-old boy that occurred at 1119 Madison 419, Fredericktown on Friday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Anyone with knowledge of Diggs’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department.

Missing is Kai Noel Joseph Gutierrez Nickel, a white infant boy. He is listed as 1 foot, 9 inches in length and weighing 8 pounds. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was approached by the Missouri Children’s Division for help in finding the infant.

The patrol advisory reports Gutierrez Nickel was supposed to be taken into protective custody. However, Sarah Jane Diggs, the biological mother, who is believed to have Gutierrez Nickel, has not been located.

The patrol advisory describes Diggs as a white woman, age 28, height 5 feet and 4 inches, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Madison County Sheriff's Department at 573-783-2234.

The Endangered Person Advisory is a voluntary partnership between law enforcement and local broadcasters to rapidly disseminate information about a missing and endangered person to law enforcement agencies, broadcasters, and the public. The Endangered Person Advisory is initiated solely by Missouri law enforcement agencies using the following criteria:

1. The circumstances fail to meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert? (If they do meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert, authorities follow the protocol to issue an AMBER Alert).

2. The person is missing under unexplained, involuntary, or suspicious circumstances.

3. The person is believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, environment or weather conditions, in the company of a potentially dangerous person or some other factor that may put the person in peril.

4. There is information that could help the public assist in the safe recovery of the missing person.