{{featured_button_text}}
Authorities looking for assault suspect

Courtway

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement officials in Washington County are investigating an assault which reportedly occurred Thursday morning near a Kingston School building in Cadet.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a search is currently underway in an attempt to locate 43-year-old Shelby Eugene Courtway in connection with the assault. The man reportedly fled the scene of the incident prior to the arrival of officers. It is unknown whether or not the man is armed.

Authorities contacted the Kingston School District shortly after the report and advised them of the situation, which prompted a modified district-wide lock-down as a precautionary measure.

Courtway stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, and has red hair and green eyes. Anyone with any information regarding Courtway's whereabouts are asked to contact 911.

A check of the suspect’s criminal history showed that he has been convicted in the past of sexual offenses and was sentenced in October of 2014 to spend four years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments