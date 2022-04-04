Authorities searching for stolen Park Hills Fire Dept. vehicle

Authorities are asking the public for information regarding a truck that was allegedly stolen from the Park Hills Fire Department Monday morning.

Sometime before 6 a.m. on Monday, a red 1986 Chevrolet two-door brush truck was reportedly taken from the station located at 7 Municipal Dr. in Park Hills.

Anyone with information about the stolen truck is asked to contact the authorities at 573-431-3131.

The chief explained that the department had recently acquired the truck and planned to use it as a brush truck. He said they were in the process of getting it ready for service and just had it labeled with "Park Hills Fire and Rescue" decals on both doors. The truck has a light bar and siren installed, but the chief said those had not yet been hooked up.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said he received a call from the 911 center at about 5 a.m. inquiring about one of the department's trucks that had been seen driving down Front Street toward Highway 32 with no headlights on.

Weiss said he told the 911 center that none of the department personnel would be driving the vehicle. He said he still has all the keys to the truck, which had been locked and parked outside the station.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

